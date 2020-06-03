HUNTINGTON -- Marshall men’s basketball guard Jarrod West announces that he’s returning to Marshall for his senior season as he removes his name from the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Clarksburg, W.Va. native returns to Huntington coming off a 2019-20 season that saw him lead Conference USA men’s basketball in steals with 64 steals, ranking 23rd in Div. I men’s basketball. West was also fourth in the conference in assists with 131 helpers and 10th in scoring with 14.2 points per game.
West was also named third-team all-conference, named to the conference’s all-academic team and to the C-USA all-defensive team.
