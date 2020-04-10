HUNTINGTON — Marshall point guard Jarrod West has entered the 2020 NBA Draft, but he has kept his option open to return to the Thundering Herd for the 2020-21 season.
West was second on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game while also adding 4.1 assists per game and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Clarksburg, West Virginia, native added 65 steals on the season, which led the team and Conference USA.
West was the only player in Conference USA to finish in the top-10 in scoring (14.2, 10th), assists (4.1, 5th) and steals (2.0, 1st).
It is not uncommon for Marshall men’s basketball players to seek NBA feedback under head coach Dan D’Antoni.
Following the 2017-18 season, juniors Jon Elmore, C.J. Burks and Ajdin Penava all declared for the NBA Draft. Elmore and Burks returned for their senior seasons while Penava followed through with staying in the draft. He was undrafted, however, and is playing for Saski Baskonia in Liga EBA.
Unlike in that 2017-18 year, an NCAA rule change instituted in 2019 allows players to hire an agent without forfeiting their college eligibility.