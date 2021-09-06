ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Marshall’s 49-7 win over Navy was historic in nature on Saturday.
Sure, the easy part of that history is that it was head coach Charles Huff’s first career victory.
Dig below the surface and there are plenty of other reasons why the victory was so special, though.
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is in his 14th year as the head coach at Navy.
Saturday’s loss to Marshall was the worst he’s ever experienced in front of fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, though.
That’s impressive in nature, considering the number of ranked teams that have come through Annapolis due to the storied history of the Midshipmen.
Niumatalolo addressed such on Saturday following the game.
“Obviously, we haven’t been beaten like that in front of fans in a long time,” Niumatalolo said. “It was hard to take.”
Niumatalolo’s clause stating in front of fans is important for the purposes of the historical side.
Last season, Niumatalolo’s group actually suffered a similar fate in its home opener when BYU came into Annapolis and defeated Navy, 55-3, in a game played without fans and with Navy having not gone through any contact in practice due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Such was not the case this season.
Navy had a full offseason of contact and the Middies were joined by 30,000-plus fans — nearly 5,000 of which were cheering on Marshall — for the season-opener on Saturday.
In the days leading up to the game, Niumatalolo repeated how hard it was to win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium due to the fan presence and the Middies, which make it one of the toughest and most unique atmospheres in college football.
History had proven as much, too, with Niumatalolo boasting of a 53-17 home record prior to Saturday with only eight losses coming by double-digits — three of which came last season with no fans present.
Marshall quickly took any potential crowd factor out of the game, though.
Less than 10 minutes into the game, the Herd led 14-0 after a pair of drives went for scores.
One of the game’s biggest keys took place before the game, although no one knew it at the time — that being the coin toss, which Navy won. The Midshipmen deferred to the second half, which gave Marshall possession first.
With two contrasting offenses, it might be expected that Navy would want to seize momentum by taking the ball and establishing its ball-control nature against the Herd, which could chew time up and tighten up the Marshall offense as it stood on the sideline awaiting its turn to hit the field.
Instead, Navy took possession first, which surprised Marshall quarterback Grant Wells.
“Especially when you play a team like Navy, you aren’t going to get as many drives as you are on a different opponent,” Wells said. “That was surprising, but we took advantage of it and that set the tempo for the entire game.”
What made the move even more ironic is that Huff joked after the game about captain Will Ulmer losing the coin toss, which ultimately led to Navy’s decision that, in turn, put Marshall ahead early.
Had Marshall won the toss, the Herd would have deferred, according to Huff.
Instead, Wells opened the game with a 47-yard gain to Talik Keaton on the first play from scrimmage, which instantly put Navy on its heels.
Seemingly, the Midshipmen stayed there the rest of the day.
Before fans had even settled into their seats from tailgating, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali had a pair of touchdown runs and the Herd had a 14-0 lead that forced Navy to somewhat abandon its hopes of ball-control less than 10 minutes into the game.
With the Midshipmen forced to balance the offense in an effort to come back, Marshall’s defense fired into the backfield, sacking Navy’s quarterbacks nine times on 25 drop-backs — a 36 percent sack rate on pass plays.
It was exactly what Huff wanted to see out of his Herd on each side of the football. Not to be outdone, the special teams also had a blocked field goal and punt — the first time that both have happened in the same game since a 2018 contest at FIU.
For Huff and the Herd, the game could’ve been a tough mismatch due to Navy’s style of play.
Instead, the Herd stayed the course and played to its strengths to take down Navy.