MAN — Man’s defense was ram tough in the Hillbillies’ 44-0 shutout win over Lincoln County on Friday night at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field in the annual Man High School homecoming game.
Man, ranked No. 6 in the state this week in Class AA, improved to 6-0 on the season as the Billies held the winless Panthers (0-6) to just 44 yards of total offense and minus-10 yards rushing on 25 carries.
“Our kids really played well in all parts of the game — offense, defense and special teams and especially defense,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “We got the shutout. We were able to throw the ball some and run it some. We made some big plays. Just like in the other games this season our kids stayed focused and played pretty well.”
Man got all the points it needed just 75 seconds into the opening period set up a good kick return by freshman Josh Moody to the Panthers’ 46-yard line. Three plays later the Billies struck pay dirt on a 1-yard plunge by Nick Plumley. The PAT kick was blocked as Man took a 6-0 advantage with 10:45 on the clock.
The Billies’ defense held the Panthers on downs on their first offensive series, forcing a punt.
Man took over on their own 40-yard stripe and nine plays later MHS got its second touchdown as Plumley bulled in once again from 2 yards out. The conversion run failed but the Billies held a 12-0 lead with 6:34 to paly in the first quarter.
Man ‘s offensive tackle Blake Griffin suffered a ankle injury early in the game and did not return and that’s way first period ended.
Man built its lead to 20-0 midway in the second stanza, driving 53 yards and capped off on a 5-yard run by senior Brock Muncy on a fourth-and-goal play. The conversion was good as QB Caleb Milton hooked up on a pass to Quentin Moody with 7:23 to go until halftime.
The Panthers got a Man turnover as Colin Miller intercepted a Caleb Milton pass at the Man 20-yard line but on the first play of the drive LCHS quarterback Nolan Shimp was picked off by Man’s Sam Milton as the Billies would take a 20-0 lead into the locker room.
Man pushed its lead to a commanding 28-0 advantage with 2:29 in the third period after a 1-yard TD run by Dylan Morris. Caleb Milton ran in on the two-point conversion.
The Billies added another score to open the final stanza on a 1-yard run by Zack Frye. He then ran in the conversion to push the score to 36-0.
With Man leading by more than 35 points, the fourth period was then played on a running clock.
The Billies, however, were able to tack on one more score with a 5-yard TD run by Erick Grimmett. Plumley ran in on the two-point conversion and Man led 44-0.
Man finished with 362 yards of total offense for the game to the Panthers’ 44. The Billies rolled up 243 yards on the ground on 40 carries.
Caleb Milton was 7 of 12 passing for 119 yards with one interception.
Cameron Frye had 104 yards rushing on six attempts. Zack Frye had seven carries for 53 yards.
Shimp was 3 of 9 passing for 33 yards with two interceptions. Colin Miller had two catches for 43 yards. Freshman Josh Moody had eight totes for 41 yards. Plumley had five tries for 39 yards. Dylan Morris added 25 yards on six carries.
Sam Milton reeled in two passes for 42 yards. Quentin Moody had two grabs for 37 yards. Zack Frye had two catches for 13 yards and Jeremiah Harless snared one pass for 27 yards.
Brock Muncy paced the Man defense with eight tackles and one sack. Sam Milton had seven stops, 1.5 sacks and a pick. Grimmett had six tackles, while Zack Frye had five tackles and an interception.
Colton Frye added four tackles and half a sack for the Billies. Harless, Josh Moody and Plumley each had three tackles. Cameron Frye and Quentin Moody each had two tackles. Caleb Milton, Chris Isaacs, Daniel Stafford, Gavin Harvey, Josh Lambert and Kenny Greene all had one stop each.
AP Parsons led the LCHS defense with seven tackles.
Man was penalized 14 times for 120 yards. LCHS had eight flags for 77 yards.
The Billies were scheduled to travel to Tug Valley this Friday night but that game has been rescheduled for November 1, according to Coach Arms.
So this is an off week for Man on Friday and the Billies won’t take to the gridiron again until Oct. 18 at home against Wyoming East.
Man High School is just one win away from reaching a historic 500th win in the program’s history. Coach Arms is only two wins away from getting his 100th win at Man.