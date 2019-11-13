CHAPMANVILLE — After starting off the season with seven straight wins but then losing in back-to-back nail-biters to Point Pleasant and Tug Valley, the Man High School football team needed a win over Chapmanville on Friday night in the worst way.
A lot was at stake.
A Class AA playoff berth was most important.
Secondly, a county championship was also for the taking.
The Hillbillies answered the call, trouncing the Chapmanville Regional Tigers, 33-8, at a frosty Tiger Stadium in Chapmanville.
Man, which entered the night ranked 14th in the state, improved to 8-2 and nailed down its first playoff berth in four years.
The Billies grabbed the No. 13 seed and are matched up against No. 4 Bluefield (9-1) in a first-round Class AA playoff game on Friday at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
For Man, it’s the school’s 20th overall playoff berth and first Class AA postseason slot since 1997. The last time the Billies reached the playoffs was a Single-A school in 2015. Man lost to Tug Valley in back-to-back years, falling to the Panthers in 2014 and 2015.
Man improved to 30-14-1 in the all-time series with Chapmanville and won for the second straight year over the Tigers.
Chapmanville saw its season come to an end at 5-5. The Tigers began the season 0-3 but managed to win five out of its last seven contests.
Man also wrapped up its first outright county championship since 2004 with the win. Both Chapmanville and Man had defeated Logan earlier in the season. Man was given the traveling county championship trophy after the game. The three county teams all began playing each other in a continuous series since 2001.
Friday night’s win was also the 100th overall victory for Man 18-year coach Harvey Arms.
Zack Frye scored two touchdowns for Man in Friday night’s game on runs of 13 and 9.
Cameron Frye also scored a touchdown for the Billies on a 9-yard run. Josh Moody added a 5-yard TD run late in the second quarter to put Man on top 27-8 at halftime.
Man QB Jeremiah Harless tallied the other touchdown for the Billies in the second half on a 1-yard run.
Chapmanville’s only score came at the 6:08 mark of the second quarter on senior quarterback Chase Berry’s 20-yard TD pass to a wide open Jacob Mullins. The Tigers then tacked on the two-point conversion on a fake PAT as Jaxson Turner fired to Mullins to make it 14-8.
Frye’s 13-yard TD run with 5:03 left in the opening quarter put the Billies ahead 7-0. The extra point kick by Sam Milton was good.
Chapmanville fumbled the ball away on its next drive and Man capitalized, capping off a 76-yard drive with Cam Frye’s 9-yard TD run with 11:54 remaining until halftime. After the Milton kick it was 14-0 Billies.
After the Berry-to-Mullins strike and conversion it was 14-8.
The Billies then padded their lead to 21-8 with Zack Frye’s 9-yard TD run with 2:02 to go until the half. Milton’s PAT was again good.
Man then scored another touchdown just before the half.
Following a Zack Frye interception at midfield, the Billies were in the end zone again soon after with Moody’s 5-yard TD run. Milton’s PAT sailed wide left but Man led 27-8 at the break.
Chapmanville looked to rally in the third quarter.
The Tigers faked a punt and Brody Dalton completed a pass for a first down at the Man 24-yard line. The drive, however, stalled after a lost fumble.
Man then was in the end zone again with a 1-yard TD run by Harless with 5:14 to go in the third. Harless started the game at quarterback in place of usual starter Caleb Milton. The two-point conversion failed but Man led 33-8. That would finish out the scoring.
Chapmanville’s Alex Freeman returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to the Man 24 but the Tigers were not able to score.
Berry was 15 of 26 passing for 114 yards and one interception for the game. He rushed nine times for 22 yards.
Dalton caught four passes for 44 yards. On the season, the freshman snared 46 passes for 478 yards and three scores.
Berry had a big season for the Tigers, competing 128 of 194 passes (66 percent) for 1,341 yards with 13 TDs and just four interceptions. He was Chapmanville’s leading rusher as well with 162 carries for 903 yards and 10 TDs.
Waylon Hensley caught five passes for 44 yards. For the season, he had 45 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns.
Jaxson Turner had four grabs for 16 yards. Mullins had three catches for 37 yards and a TD.
On defense, Turner had eight tackles and three assists. Evan Plumley had eight solos and four assists. Caleb Whitt had seven solos and one assist. Colby Collins had six solos and four assists. Bumgarner contributed five tackles, four assists and a fumble recovery.
Alex Freeman had three solos and two assists. Hensley had three solos and one assist.
Elijah Stollings and Nate Walsh each had three solos and three assists.
Lance Scott and Brett Kessler each had two tackles.
David Peluso and Brady Raines each had a tackle and an assist. Dalton, Berry, Kaleb Green and Charles Stallard each had a tackle.
Whitt was Chapmanville’s leading tackler with 72 total stops. Bumgarner had 71 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Josh Atwood, who sat out the Man game due to injury, had 61 tackles on the season.
Cameron Frye led Man with 15 rushes fo 138 yards and a TD in Friday night’s game. Zack Frye had 13 attempts for 108 yards and two scores.
Josh Moody had seven carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. Nick Plumley had eight rushes for 64 yards.
In all, Man rolled up 414 yards on 56 carries. Harless was 0 for 1 passing for no yards.
On defense, Sam Milton had seven tackles and two quarterback sacks for Man.
Erick Grimmett had six tackles and Harless five. Brock Muncy contributed five tackles and a pass breakup.
Zack Frye had five tackles, two pass break ups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception. Cameron Frye had three stops and a pass breakup.
Josh Moody and Quentin Moody each had three tackles. Plumley had two and Colton Frye, Gavin Harvey and Chris Issacs had one each.
It was a light yellow hanky night. Man was penalized just four times for 30 yards. The Tigers had no flags thrown their way.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.