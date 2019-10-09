FALLING ROCK — Chapmanville and Herbert Hoover’s football teams each entered their matchup Friday with 2-3 records, and both were looking for a victory to get back to .500 on the season.
Chapmanville was able to earn it with a 32-7 road win over the Huskies at Joe Eddie Cowley Field on Friday night to improve to 3-3 and ruin Hoover’s homecoming.
The Tigers are happy to have evened out their record, especially considering they lost their first three of the games of the season before rebounding to win their last three over Nitro, Scott and Hoover.
“It is really big to be 3-3,” Chapmanville quarterback Chase Berry said. “We were down after the 0-3 start, but we just kept grinding and became more confident. It’s a credit to our coaching staff. They kept us positive and didn’t let us get negative, and that really helped us build the momentum.”
“It goes to show the character of these guys in the way we just stick with it,” Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. “It has been a blessing. Our motto this year is to grind. We just grind out every play. The reason we are having success now is they continue to work and believe in each other.”
Berry went over 100 yards both rushing and passing for the game, finishing with 118 yards on 21 carries, including two touchdown runs. The senior also completed 12 of 17 passes for 149 yards.
“We are doing a lot with Chase both in the run game and pass game,” Dial said. “Tonight we needed him to be more of a power runner because of what Hoover was doing. They loaded the box defensively and Chase did a great job getting the yards he did.”
Chapmanville took the opening possession of the game, ran six running plays, and marched 63 yards for a touchdown capped off by a Waylon Hensley 9-yard TD run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 8:48 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Tigers extended their lead to 13-0 on a seven play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Berry 7-yard touchdown run with 6:09 remaining in the first half.
Both teams had opportunities in the first half to get points on the board. Hoover lost two fumbles around the Chapmanville red zone. The Tigers threw an interception inside the Huskies’ red zone and had a dropped touchdown pass in the end zone leading to a missed field goal.
“We felt like we left a couple scores on the field in the first half,” Dial said. “It was more about execution. Our offensive success starts up front with the offensive line. They did a phenomenal job and I’m very proud of them, along with Josh Bumgarner. They worked really hard for us and grinded it out.”
“We made some mistakes and had some things not go our way and they capitalized on it,” Hoover coach Tim Meyer said. “Chapmanville is a good football team and you can’t do that kind of stuff. It’s mistakes we wanted to fix, but we just couldn’t do it.”
After a defensive stop to start the second half, Chapmanville marched right down the field to pad its lead to 19-0 on a 6-yard touchdown run by Bumgarner with 7:30 to go in the third quarter.
Hoover was finally able to get on the scoreboard and avoid the shutout with a seven-play, 61-yard drive, capped off by a Hunter Bartley 4-yard touchdown run to cut the Tigers’ lead to 19-7 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
Chapmanville, though, would stop any hopes of a Huskies comeback by scoring on its next possession, rolling 69 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown. Bumgarner scored on a 2-yard run to give the Tigers some breathing room at 25-7 with 7:34 left in the game. The Tigers would get a defensive stop inside Hoover territory and would put the game away with a 10-yard touchdown run by Berry to extend the lead to 32-7 with 3:14 remaining.
Ben Kee led Herbert Hoover with 93 yards rushing on 11 carries and Bartley added 32 yards on eight attempts. Eight different Huskies had rushes on the game.
Bumgarner had 15 rushes for 67 yards and two scores. Hensley had five carries for 29 yards and grabbed four passes for 80 yards.
Brody Dalton snared five passes for 61 yards. Jacob Mullins had a pair of catches for nine yards.
On defense, Bumgarner had five solo tackles and three assists. Josh Atwood had five solos, three assists and two fumble recoveries. Nate Walsh had five tackles, three assists and a sack.
Caleb Whitt contributed four solo tackles and three assists. Colby Collins had four solos, three assists, a sack and a caused fumble. Lance Scott also had four tackles.
Jaxson Turner had three solos and two assisted stops, while Elijah Stollings had three solos and three assists.
David Peluso had two tackles, two assists and an interception. Evan Plumley had two solos and three assists. Alex Miller had two tackles.
Alex Freeman, Hunter Lambert and Dakota Davis each had a tackle and an assist.
Ryan Chapman, Kaleb Green, Charles Stallard and Jacob Topping all had a tackle. Brady Dalton had a fumble recovery.
Berry punted three times for an average of 29.7 yards per boot.
Herbert Hoover was penalized 12 times for 109 yards. Chapmanville had just three yellow hankies for 20 yards.
BYE WEEK THIS WEEK: Chapmanville heads into this week’s bye week with lots of optimism.
After an 0-3 start to the season, the Tigers are now 3-3 and back in the playoff race.
Chapmanville has winnable games ahead against a pair of winless teams in Wayne (0-5) on Oct. 18 at home and at Logan (0-6) on Oct. 25.
Chapmanville is looking for its first win over the Wayne Pioneers since 1991. The Tigers have lost 15 straight meetings to Wayne and trail 21-2 in the all-time series. The Pioneers edged the Tigers 20-14 in last season’s meeting at Wayne.
The Tigers toppled Wayne 19-18 in 1991 and 22-6 in 1990.
The Tigers then close out the season at home against Mingo Central on Nov. 1 and at Man on Nov. 8.