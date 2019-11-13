FALLING ROCK — All didn’t end well for the Logan High School football team on Friday night in the season finale at Herbert Hoover.
Logan lost 56-28 to the Huskies at Falling Rock as the Wildcats closed out 1-9.
The youthful Wildcats’ only win this season was a 35-0 victory over Scott.
Logan, 4-6 last year, finished in a three-way tie for last place in the Cardinal Conference with Wayne and Scott. All three teams were 1-9 overall and 1-8 in league play this season.
Logan sophomore quarterback Jordan Hayes had a big game for the Wildcats, completing 31 of 37 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Hayes had a big year, completing 147 of 245 passes for 2,090 yards with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Ben Kee accounted for 336 yards and six touchdowns for Herbert Hoover (4-6).
Kee rushed for 279 yards and five TDs on 17 carries and completed a 57-yard scoring strike to help the Huskies roll up 537 yards of total offense. The senior running back now has over 1,000 yards rushing for a second straight season.
“[Kee] was injured for a couple games at the beginning of the year and it took him a few games to get back to his old self,” Herbert Hoover coach Tim Meyer told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “He’s been a good football player for us for four years and we couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Tyler Grier added a 53-yard TD run for the Huskies.
Dawson Maynard returned a kickoff 77 yards for a Logan touchdown during the game. He had six catches for 52 yards.
Corey Townsend had 10 grabs for 178 yards and a TD. Freshman Aiden Slack had 10 catches for 141 yards and two TDs.
On the season, Townsend finished with 57 catches for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns. Slack had 47 grabs for 790 yards and 10 TDs.
Isaiah Hill reeled in a pass for 10 yards. Kolton Goldie had three catches for eight yards. Dylan Adkins snared one pass for two yards.
Logan was held to 59 yards on 17 carries as a team. Slack had two rushes for 23 yards.
On defense, Conner McGrew and Adkins each led the Cats with seven tackles.
Goldie and Caden Dotson each had five tackles. Townsend had four tackles and two interceptions. Hill, Hunter Mileto, Hunter Trent and Noah McNeeley all had three stops.
Cameron Allred had two tackles, while Slack, Tristan Burgess, Braydon McClung, Brayden Chambers, Hayes, David Ellis and Hunter Bailey all had a stop.
Adkins led Logan in tackles on the season with 74. Slack had 70 and Goldie 69.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.