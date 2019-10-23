MAN — The Man High School football team remained undefeated and improved to 7-0 on the season with a 30-22 victory over the Wyoming East Warriors last Friday night on Senior Night at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Man, ranked No. 5 in the state last week in Class AA, won the game in dramatic fashion over the No. 10-ranked Warriors.
With the game tied at 22-22 with just over two minutes left in the football game, Billies’ quarterback Caleb Milton found sophomore Jerimiah Harless in the end zone on a fourth-and-one play at the Warriors’ 13-yard line and that proved to be the game-winning score as Harless made a diving catch for the TD.
Milton then ran in the two-point conversion on QB keeper to give MHS a 30-22 advantage with just 2:12 remaining in the game.
It markeed the 500th win in Man High School football history and coach Harvey Arms’ 99th win at the helm.
“It was a great football game,” coach Arms said. “We got three games left and a big one next week. Our line really blocked well in the fourth quarter and the ground game got some good runs.”
After a scoreless first quarter the Billies struck pay dirt first to open the second period of play marching 65 yards on 12 plays capped off on a 1-yard QB sneak by Caleb Milton with 7:51 showing on the clock. Milton ran in the two-point conversion on a busted play to give Man the 8-0 lead. The drive was kept alive on a big 13-yard catch from Milton to Quentin Moody.
Wyoming East got good field position at its own 48-yard line and drove 52 yards nine plays later to tie the game up with 1:53 until the first half as 6-foot-3, 241-pound Warriors’ running back Tanner Jenkins bulled in from 2 yards out. QB Seth Ross passed for the conversion to knot the game up at 8-8 and that’s way the half ended. The drive was assisted by several pass interference calls on the Billies.
Wyoming East took the lead with 7:02 in the third period, marching 65 yards to score thanks to several more Billies’ penalties.
Caleb Bower would score from 5 yards out and the conversion failed, giving the Warriors a 14-8 lead. It’s the first time Man has trailed all season.
The Billies battled back on their ensuing drive which started on their own 17-yard stripe.
Milton found Quentin Moody on a 42-yard pass and catch deep into Wyoming East territory to the 35-yard line.
Just two plays later, Man scored touchdown on a 7-yard sprint to the end zone by freshman Josh Moody. Cameron Frye then scored on the conversion, running out of the Wild Billy formation to give Man slim 16-14 lead with 4:43 remaining in the third quarter.
The Billies’ defense would create a turnover on the Warriors’ next offensive series as senior Brock Muncy intercepted a Seth Ross pass at the WEHS 37-yard line. Three plays later, Man scored on a 5-yard TD run by Josh Moody. The conversion run failed as the Billies took a 22-14 lead with just 33 ticks on the third period clock.
Wyoming East would knot the game up midway in the final period of play on a halfback pass to Caleb Bower for a 54-yard touchdown. Alex Hall scored the conversion run to tie game up at 22-22.
Man started on its own 23-yard line and would score what proved to be the game winner on the Harless TD catch from Milton. Two big catches on the drive by Cameron Frye and Sam Milton were key in keeping the sticks moving.
Man outgained East 304-184 in yards of total offense. The Billies had a 164-48 edge on the ground.
Milton was 7 of 13 passing for 140 yards and a score. Ross connected on 8 of 13 passes for 73 yards. Mcquade Canada was 2 of 2 in the air for 63 yards and a TD.
Zack Frye led Man’s ground game with eight carries for 63 yards. Cameron Frye had 10 rushes for 54 yards. Josh Moody had nine rushes for 30 yards.
Quentin Moody had two catches for 56 yards. Cam Frye had two grabs for 21 yards. Sam Milton had the one catch for 32 yards. Zack Frye had one catch for 17 yards, while Harless had the one grab that went for a 14-yard TD.
On defense, Sam Milton led Man with eight tackles and five assists, four stops which went for losses.
Zack Frye had six solos, two assists and one interception. Erick Grimmett had six solos and four assists.
Quentin Moody had five solos, one assist and one tackle for loss.
Gavin Harvey had five solos and three assisted stops. Harless had five tackles and one assist. Colton Frye had four solos and three assists. Brock Muncy had four solos and four assists. Nick Plumley had two solos and two assists, while Cam Frye had two solos and one assist.
Sam Milton also had two sacks, while Zack Frye had one.
Clay Lester led the Wyoming East defense with 14 solo tackles and seven assists. Brandon Simpson had 10 solos and five assists. Bower had nine solos and five assists.
Man is scheduled to play at Point Pleasant on Friday night, the first of three straight road games to close out the regular season. The game will be broadcast live by WCHS-TV as part of the Friday Night Rivals Series. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Man is hoping to run the table and close out 10-0 and gain homefield advantage for the upcoming Class AA playoffs. The Billies also have road games at Tug Valley and at Chapmanville.