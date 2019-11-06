CHAPMANVILLE — It must have been a bad omen for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
The Tigers fumbled away the opening kickoff and Mingo Central cashed it in for a touchdown. That set the tone for the game as Class No. 16 Mingo Central defeated Chapmanville, 49-14, on Friday night at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
Mingo Central, 7-0 in the-time series against Chapmanville, improved to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the Cardinal Conference with the win.
Chapmanville, which closed out conference play, dropped to 5-4, 5-4.
“We played a very good Mingo Central football team, a team that has a very dynamic passing offense,” Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. “They have a lot of talent and speed in the skilled positions. But I was proud of the way that we competed. It was 28-14 going into the halftime. The biggest thing for us is that we made Mingo play all four quarters. We made every play count. We moved the ball well in the second quarter and second half. We were in the red zone several times but we just couldn’t punch it in.”
The Miners scored just 25 seconds into the game following the Chapmanville fumble as quarterback Daylin Goad scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. The PAT kick by Goad was good as Mingo Central led 7-0. Then at the 8:20 mark of the second quarter, Goad tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Devin Hatfield. Goad’s extra point kick was again good as Mingo Central made it 14-0.
Mingo Central upped the margin to 21-0 with 3:10 to go in the first quarter as Goad fired a 41-yard touchdown pass to Drew Hatfield. After the Goad PAT it was 21-0 Miners. The Tigers rallied back.
Down three scores, the Tigers reached the end zone with 6:04 left until halftime as senior quarterback Chase Berry tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Waylon Hensley. The extra point kick by Xavier Trump was good as the Tigers closed the gap to 21-7.
Mingo Central answered quickly with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Goad to make it a 28-7 ballgame. Goad’s PAT was again Good.
Chapmanville, however, got a boost just before halftime, driving down for a last second touchdown with Berry’s 14-yard touchdown run with 10 ticks to go. After the Trump PAT it was 28-14 Mingo Central at the half.
The Miners then outscored Chapmanville 21-0 in the second half to pull away and turn it into a rout.
With 9:55 left in the third quarter, Goad connected with Devin Hatfield on a 56-yard scoring strike. Goad’s extra point kick as good as the Miners led 35-14.
Then with 11:43 left in the game, Goad reached the end zone on an 8-yard run as the Miners led 42-14. Goad’s PAT was good.
Mingo Central was able to score one more touchdown at the 1:48 mark of the fourth quarter with Tanner Cisco’s 3-yard touchdown run. Goad again booted the extra point kick, finishing the night 7 of 7.
Berry, who received a Division II offer this week from West Virginia State University, was 17 of 25 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown. Berry ran for 97 yards on 23 carries.
Hensley caught eight passes for 69 yards and one touchdown on the night. Brody Dalton had six grabs for 63 yards. Jacob Mullins had two catches for 13 yards. David Peluso had one grab for 10 yards.
On defense, Caleb Whitt led Chapmanville with five solo tackles and three assists.
Alex Freeman had four tackles and two assists, while Hensley had four tackles and one assist.
Peluso and Colby Collins each had three tackles and an assist.
Elijah Stollings and Evan Plumley each had two tackles and two assists. Josh Bumgarner had two tackles, two assists and an interception.
Nate Walsh had two tackles and one assist. Alex Miller and Alex Miller each had two tackles.
Brady Raines had one tackle and one assist. Kaleb Green and Lance Scott both had one tackle.
Berry punted twice for an average of 31.5 yards per boot. Peluso also punted once for 36 yards.
Mingo Central was penalized 16 times for 138 yards. The Tigers were flagged seven times for 50 yards.
No Mingo Central statistics were available.
The Tigers close out the season this coming Friday night at home with a non-conference game against county rival Man.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
The winner will be crowned as the Logan County champions.
Mingo Central plays at Winfield this Friday in the closer game.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.