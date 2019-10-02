LOGAN — The Winfield High School fight song was played so many times by the school’s marching band on Friday night at Logan you would have thought the Minnesota Golden Gophers were in town.
The fight song, to the tune of “The Minnesota Rouser,” the University of Minnesota’s fight song, was on heavy rotation as Winfield crushed winless Logan in a 70-34 shootout at Logan High School’s Willis Nisbet Stadium.
Winfield, winners of three straight games after falling to Class AAA Hurricane in the season opener and ranked No. 13 in the state this week in Double-A, is a team seeming to hit its stride.
The Generals scored 10 touchdowns on the night against a Logan team that had been outscored 210-28 this season and had surrendered 50 or more points three times already this season, including last week’s 60-point loss to the Poca Dots.
John Covert scored four touchdowns on the night for Winfield on runs of 4, 27, 4 and 1. Quarterback Nick Vance reached the end zone three times on runs of 14, 21 and 13 yards and tossed two more touchdowns.
Reserve running back Malaki Woodard scored two touchdowns late in the game on runs of 80 and 8.
Winfield improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Cardinal Conference at the midway point of the season, while Logan dropped to 0-5, 0-4.
The Generals lead Logan 6-4 in the all-time series and have beaten the Wildcats three straight years including wins of 64-32 and 62-6 the last two seasons.
Winfield kept that recent dominance over the Wildcats going on Friday night.
The Generals also saw the return of head coach Craig Snyder, who missed last week’s game due to a scheduled Achilles surgery.
He saw an offensive show at Logan.
“Seventy points. That’s a lot of points,” Snyder said. “I thought Logan did a good job offensively and they are difficult to defend. We did really well offensively. I think that if we are going to be as good as we want to be we’re going to have to get better defensively.”
Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes tossed three touchdown passes covering 28, 7 and 77 yards, the latter two going to Aiden Slack, who had three scores on the night. Hayes also scored a touchdown on a 9-yard TD run. He was 22 of 33 passing for 368 yards on the evening.
The Wildcats scored a touchdown late in the game on a gadget play as wide receiver Corey Townsend tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Slack, making it a 57-34 game with 6:31 left in the contest.
Townsend had nine grabs for 196 yards and a touchdown. Slack reeled in eight passes for 167 yards.
“Not bad offensively,” Logan second-year coach Jimmy Sheppard said. “The problem was that when we did score we scored quick and that kept our defense on the field. We were not able to run any of the time off the clock since we threw it 50 times. We came a long way with our offensive tonight but we ended up giving up 70 points. We feel like we definitely got better. Now we go into the second half of our schedule and we have some winnable games coming up.”
Logan trailed at one point just 29-20 with 7:09 left until halftime as Hayes fired a 77-yard bomb to Slack. The Cats tacked on the two-point conversion with a Hayes to Townsend to Slack trick play.
Winfield answered with Covert’s 4-yard TD run as the Generals led 37-20 with 2:01 left.
The Generals took the 17-point lead into the locker room at halftime and continued to grow their lead in the second half.
Vance’s 21-yard TD run with 9:58 to go in the third quarter put Winfield on top 44-20.
Logan then cut it to 44-28 with 8:02 showing on the clock as Hayes scored a touchdown from 9 yards out and then passed to Townsend on the two-point conversion.
Later with 5:34 to go in the third, Vance’s 13-yard touchdown run gave Winfield a 50-28 lead.
Covert upped the margin to 57-28 on a 1-yard TD run with 2:52 left.
Logan’s Townsend to Slack trick play touchdown put Logan to within 57-34 with 6:31 left in the game.
Woodard’s two touchdowns then closed out the scoring.
“I thought we ran the ball well,” Snyder said.
Vance gave Winfield a 7-0 lead with a 14-yard TD run at the 9:13 mark of the opening quarter.
Logan cut it to 7-6 with Hayes’ 28-yard strike to Townsend with 7:47 to go.
The conversion failed.
Vance then connected with Carson Crouch on a 13-yard touchdown pass as Winfield led 15-6 with 6:08 to go in the first quarter. Covert ran in the ensuing two-point conversion.
Covert made it 22-6 Winfield after scoring on a 27-yard run with 1:19 to go on a fourth-and-four play.
Logan trimmed it to 22-12 with a Hayes to Slack touchdown pass covering 7 yards at the 9:13 mark of the second quarter.
Covert then added 4-yard touchdown run with 7:33 remaining until halftime as the Generals led 29-12.
Townsend was 2 of 2 passing for 41 yards and a score. Slack was 1 of 3 in the air for 14 yards.
Dawson Maynard had three catches for nine yards. Cameron Hensley had two grabs for 15 yards. Kolton Goldie snared one pass for 10 yards. Braydon McClung had a catch for 14 yards. Tyler Fenwick had one catch for nine yards.
Hayes had nine carries for 72 yards and a score to lead Logan’s ground game. The Cats rushed 14 times for 84 yards.
Troy Marcum led the Logan defense with 15 tackles. Goldie had 11 tackles, Dylan Adkins 10 and Slack and McGrew had seven each. Hensley had six, Caleb Tiller five and Hunter Mileto four. McClung, Jordan Sparks and Caden Dotson had three stops apiece. Maynard and Hunter Trent had two stops each and Hunter White had one.
Logan is scheduled to return to action this coming Friday at Nitro in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Generals observe a bye week and play next at No. 6-ranked Poca on Oct. 11 at 7 in a showdown game. The Dots are 5-0 after beating No. 13 Mingo Central, 21-14, on Friday night.