MAN — It was another record-setting performance by the Man High School football team last Friday night as the Class AA No. 5-ranked Hillbillies blasted River View, 63-7, in the annual Hall of Fame Game at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Man improved to 5-0 on the season, won its seventh straight game going back to last season and further positioned itself as a strong candidate not only for the playoffs but for home field advantage in the post-season.
With the win, Man High School is just two wins away from reaching 500 in its football playing history which dates back to 1923.
When Man makes it to 500 it would become the 23rd school all-time in the state of West Virginia to reach that number. Man currently is tied with Grafton for 23rd all-time.
The 63 points by Man is also the most points scored in the Harvey Arms era, eclipsing the 62 the Billies scored in their 62-8 win over Logan in the season opener on Aug. 30 and also the 62 tallied against Mount View in 2010.
After a scoreless first quarter, Man went on to lead 27-6 at halftime over River View and then coasted. A 22-8 edge in the third gave the Billies a 49-14 lead. Man then scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“We did get a slow start,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “We took the ball right down to the goal line but had 30 yards of penalties and that backed us out so we didn’t score on that drive which we should have. Then in the second quarter we got rolling pretty good. We had a stretch right at the end of the third quarter where we scored three times in about three or four minutes.”
Man outgained the Raiders (2-4) by a 538-237 margin in yards of total offense. Man ran for 305 yards and had another 233 in the air. River View had 176 rushing yards and 61 passing yards.
Man quarterback Caleb Milton was 6 of 9 passing for 179 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jeremiah Harless was 2 of 2 passing for 54 yards and a score.
Sam Milton reeled in three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Frye had three grabs for 54 yards and a score. Josh Moody had one catch for a 51-yard TD. Jayden Moody had one grab for three yards.
Nine different Billies carried the ball.
Nick Plumley led the way with eight carries for 82 yards. Zack Frye had four rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Milton rushed four times for 59 yards and two scores. Josh Moody had four carries for 31 yards and a touchdown, while Erick Grimmett had two totes for 27 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Cameron Frye had two attempts for 21 yards. Quentin Moody ran once for 15 yards. Colby Woodall ran with the ball three times for 10 yards. Jason Evans also had a carry.
Man opened the scoring at the 10:59 mark of the second quarter with Zack Frye’s 13-yard TD run. Sam Milton kicked the PAT and it was 7-0 Man.
River View cut it to 7-6 with 7:59 left until halftime as Dalton Roberts tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Porter.
Then at the 4:21 mark, Milton fired a 37-yard TD pass to Cameron Frye as Man led 13-6.
Josh Moody’s 19-yard touchdown run just a minute later pushed the Man lead to 19-6.
Then with 2:09 remaining until halftime, Milton connected with his brother Sam Milton on an 18-yard TD pass. Cameron Frye ran in the two-point conversion as the Billies led 27-6 at the half.
River View’s Kobe Halstead ran in from 4 yards out to open the second half scoring as the Raiders cut it to 27-14 with 9:02 showing on the third quarter clock.
Man answered with Caleb Milton’s 1-yard TD run and two-point conversion run as the Billies led 35-14 with 8:28 to go.
Milton then took it to the house on a 43-yard touchdown run with 4:01 left in the third as Man led 41-14.
Then with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter, Grimmett scored from 10 yards out. Cameron Frye tacked on the two-point conversion run and the Billies led 49-14.
Grimmett added a 17-yard touchdown run with 9:40 left in the game and after the Harless conversion run the Billies were on top 57-14.
Man scored one more touchdown with 3:53 left as Harless hooked up with Josh Moody on a 51-yard TD pass.
River View fumbled three times and lost all. The Raiders had six turnovers in the game, also with three picks. Man turned the ball over once on a fumble.
The Billies were penalized 14 times for 125 yards. The Raiders had six yellow hankies for 31 yards.
River View won the time of possession 30:15 to 17:45 over Man but that was not surprising since the Billies were scoring quickly and in the end zone often.
Jacob Justice led River View with 17 rushes for 118 yards. Roberts was 5 of 9 passing for 61 yards with one touchdown and the three interceptions.
Grimmett led the Man defense with 10 solo tackles and eight assists and also an interception. Zack Frye had 10 solos and seven assists. Brock Muncy finished with nine solos and six assists, while Harless had eight solos and four assisted stops.
Colton Frye had five tackles and five assists. Dylan Morris contributed five solos and three assists.
Quentin Moody had four solos and three assists, while his younger brother Josh Moody had four solos and one assist. Both had interceptions.
Sam Milton had four solos and three assists and Chris Isaacs had four solos and one assist.
Cameron Frye had two tackles. Evan Mullins had one solo and one assist. Josh Lambert, Woodall, Jayden Moody and Jimmy Greene all had a tackle as well.
Michael Picklesimer led River View’s defense with nine solo tackles and five assists.
Man is scheduled to return to action this coming Friday night with a home game against Lincoln County.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.