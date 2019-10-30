The Man High School football team suffered its first loss of the season last Friday night in a 7-0 loss at Point Pleasant.
Man (7-1) had opened the season with seven straight wins and were hoping to run the table with a 10-0 regular season.
The Hillbillies had averaged 40 points game but was held scoreless by the Mason County team. Man, ranked fifth in the state last week in Class AA, are expected to fall to No. 9 in this week’s rankings after the set back.
Point Pleasant, having an unusual down year, improved to 2-4 on the season and improved to 6-1 all-time over Man. The Big Blacks beat Man for the fifth straight time and shut out the Billies for the third game in a row. Point Pleasant blanked Man 49-0 last year and 45-0 in 2017.
Man’s offense sputtered all night.
Point Pleasant held the Billies to just 88 yards of total offense. Man had just 29 yards rushing on 29 carries and 59 in the air.
Point Pleasant had only 198 yards of total offense in the defensive struggle.
Man had its chances, however, reaching the red zone on a few occasions, but were unable to punch the ball into the end zone.
“We didn’t move the ball very well,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “Worse than that, the defense gave us two opportunities with turnovers in good field position. One of them we took the ball all the way to the goal line and we couldn’t get it in. We just had a tough time on offense.”
The game was scoreless through three quarters of play.
Point Pleasant had the only touchdown of the game with 9:24 left as freshman quarterback Evan Roach took it in from 5 yards out. Female kicker Elissa Wood booted the extra point to put Point ahead 7-0.
The score stood.
Point Pleasant marched 90 yards in 13 plays to pay dirt in the drive with the key play being a 39-yard run by tailback Brady Adkins.
Man started the second half with a successful on-sides kick, getting the ball at midfield.
Point Pleasant’s defense, however, forced a punt.
Both team’s defenses dominated play as the third quarter ended with the game still scoreless.
Following the Point Pleasant touchdown, the Billies had their chances.
Man marched down to the Big Blacks’ 20-yard line on a big catch by Sam Milton on a pass from his brother Caleb Milton.
Point, however, would hold Man on downs and took over with just over two minutes left in the game.
Point then got a first down and was able to run the clock out to preserve the hard fought win.
Zack Fry led Man with seven rushes for 27 yards. Cameron Frye had three carries for 13 yards.
Milton was 6 of 18 passing for 58 yards and an interception. Zack Frye had four catches for 30 yards. Cameron Frye had one catch for six yards.
Roach had 25 carries for 79 yards and Adkins 15 rushes for 90 yards for Point. Roach was 3 of 5 passing for eight yards. Hunter Bush was 1 of 1 in the air for 25 yards.
Erick Grimmett had 13 tackles and Zack Frye and Brock Muncy each had nine to lead the Man defense. Nick Plumley had seven and Quentin Moody six. Moody also had a sack.
Sam Milton contributed five tackles, while Colton Frye had four and a fumble recovery.
Cameron Frye had two tackles and a sack. Gavin Harvey had two stops, a sack and a forced fumble. Josh Moody and Chris Isaacs each had a tackle.
Man is scheduled to return to action this Friday night at Tug Valley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.