CHAPMANVILLE — The last time the Chapmanville Tigers beat the Wayne Pioneers, George H.W. Bush was president of the United States.
The Gulf War had just ended and Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi army was ejected from Kuwait by coalition forces.
The Dow Jones average topped 3,000 for the first time.
The release of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” signified the start of the Grunge era that would dominate the music scene up to the mid-1990’s.
The internet is made available to unrestricted commercial use and number of computers on the net reaches one million.
The year was 1991.
But that came to a halt on Friday night at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium as CRHS held on to defeat the winless Pioneers, 7-6.
Chapmanville won its fourth straight game since an 0-3 start to the season and improved to 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the Cardinal Conference. Wayne dropped to 0-7, 0-6.
Chapmanville, 3-21 all-time against Wayne, also defeated the Pioneers in 1990. Chapmanville had lost the last 15 meetings to Wayne.
The last three years, Chapmanville came close, falling by less than a touchdown each time. Last year, the Pioneers pulled out a 20-14 win at home in a game televised by WCHS-TV as part of the station’s Friday Night Rivals Series. Wayne beat Chapmanville 14-12 in 2017 and 29-27 in 2016.
“The last four times we’ve played Wayne it’s been tough, hard-fought games. Tonight’s game was no different. We are happy to have finally gotten the monkey off our back,” Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. “Hats off to Coach (Tom) Harmon and his team for their effort tonight. In spite of their injuries and challenges this season, they gave us all we could handle. We have a lot of respect for those guys from Wayne.”
Plagued by penalties, the Tigers scored a touchdown in the second quarter after a scoreless first as Jaxson Turner ran in from 2 yards out with 5:29 to go until halftime. Xavier Trump booted the PAT. It would be Chapmanville’s only touchdown and all they would need.
Wayne scored a touchdown in the second half as Aaron Adkins ran in from 12 yards out with 6:08 to go in the third quarter, however, Adkins was stopped short of the goal line on the critical two-point conversion play which kept the Tigers on top.
The rest of the game was scoreless as Chapmanville was able to hold on for the slim one-point win.
The Tigers had their chances, particularly in the first half.
On Chapmanville’s second drive of the night, CRHS reached the Wayne 26-yard line. A penalty and a bad snap that went for minus-13 yards then killed the drive, forcing a punt.
Late in the first half, Hensley intercepted a Wayne pass, giving Chapmanville a first-and-10 at the Pioneers’ 31-yard line.
On the first play of the drive, fullback Josh Bumgarner burst up the middle for a good gainer but fumbled the ball. The football bounced forward and the Tigers were able to recover at the 15, which resulted in a 16-yard net gainer on the play.
Berry, however, was sacked for a 7-yard loss on a third-and-goal play back at the 22 and a fourth down pass by Berry fell incomplete as the Tigers turned it over on downs.
It was a defensive struggle all night.
“As for us, we put together a great defensive performance in the first half,” Dial said. “Our front line and backers played physical and made some plays at the line of scrimmage. They made some adjustments at halftime that gave us problems, but our defensive coaches tweaked our alignment up front just enough to keep them out of the end zone in the fourth.”
Chapmanville quarterback Chase Berry was 7 of 13 passing for 62 yards with one interception. He carried the ball 12 times for 68 yards to lead the Tigers.
Jaxson Turner rushed 15 times for 63 yards and the lone TD. Bumgarner had nine carries for 65 yards.
Jacob Mullins led Chapmanville’s receivers with three catches for 30 yards.
Waylon Hensley reeled in two passes for 13 yards and also had one carry for 12 yards. Freshman wideout Brody Dalton had two catches for 19 yards.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well, especially in the first half,” Dial said. “We ran the ball well at times. Jaxson Turner ran the ball with determination, That was much needed in a game like this. However, self inflicted penalties and mental mistakes prevented us from capitalizing on good field position. I got a little too involved in the fourth quarter, I wanted to keep the clock moving and keep running the ball when we maybe should have threw it. So, that’s my fault.”
Josh Atwood led the CRHS defense with seven solo tackles and two assists. Turner had six solos and three assists. Bumgarner contributed five tackles and three assists.
Colby Collins and Nate Walsh both had four solos and two assist. David Peluso had four tackles and one assist. Hensley had three solos, two assists and an interception. Evan Plumley had three solos and two assists. Alex Freeman had three solos and one assist.
Caleb Whitt had two solo tackles and one assist, while Berry also had two stops. Berry also punted once for 25 yards.
Elijah Stollings had one solo, two assists and a sack. Lance Scott and Alex Miller both had tackles as well.
Wayne was penalized 10 times for 55 yards. The Tigers were flagged nine times for 45 yards.
Trump, a CRHS soccer player and a first-year Chapmanville football athlete, made the difference with his successful PAT.
“I was most pleased with our special teams play tonight,” Dial said. “Obviously, the extra point was the difference in the score, but our kick and punt coverage teams gave us favorable field position. We had a good kick return to start the game. We have six freshman that play on most of our special team units.”
It wasn’t pretty but it’s a win and a win over Wayne.
Dial and the Tigers will take that any day.
“Again, we are happy with the win,” he said. “Just not very pleased with how we played. Honestly, at times tonight, we looked undisciplined. That is disappointing, but we will get that fixed. I believe in these young men. We have hard working, good character guys that will show up Monday ready to get back to work.”
Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action with this Friday night’s game at county rival Logan (1-6) as the Tigers will be looking for their fifth straight win. The Wildcats were idle on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com