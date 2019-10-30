LOGAN — After an 0-3 start to the season, many wrote off the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
But with two games left in the regular season, the Tigers find themselves right in the thick of the Class AA playoff race.
Chapmanville won its fifth straight game on Friday night as the Tigers went to Logan and defeated the Wildcats, 48-26, at a rainy Willis-Nisbet Stadium in Logan.
The Tigers, 5-3 overall and 5-3 in the Cardinal Conference, close out the regular season with a couple of games against ranked teams, hosting No. 16 Mingo Central (6-2) this coming Friday night and then hosting No. 5-ranked Man (7-1) on Nov. 8.
Chapmanville beat Logan for the sixth straight meeting and improved to 11-8 all-time in the series with the Wildcats which dates back to 2001.
“I can’t emphasize how proud I am of our players and coaches,” Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. “To start the year with three consecutive defeats, to now winning five in a row, just goes to show everyone the character of these young men. Our coaching staff puts in a lot of time and effort every single day to give us a chance to be successful and our players allow us to coach them, which is so important. Tonight, like the four previous Fridays, that hard work from our team has paid off.”
Chapmanville rallied back from first-half deficits to Logan (1-6, 1-7).
The Wildcats jumped on top 6-0 at the 1:59 mark of the first quarter as Dawson Maynard took it to the house on an 83-yard touchdown run. The PAT was blocked by CRHS.
Chapmanville then bounced back with senior quarterback Chase Berry’s 11-yard strike to Jaxson Turner with 9:43 left until halftime. The extra point kick by Xavier Trump was good, putting the Tigers ahead 7-6.
Berry had a big night for the Tigers, completing 16 of 18 passes for 194 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 30 times for 204 yards and a TD, giving him 398 yards of all-purpose yardage on the night.
CRHS scored on seven out of nine possessions.
“Our offense showed up big time,” Dial said. “We scored on seven of nine possessions, and the two times we didn’t, we were in the red zone both times. When you never send the punt team onto the field, it’s a good offensive night. I’ve read a lot this season about how good some other team’s quarterbacks are. Well, I think we have a pretty good quarterback too. I wouldn’t trade him for anyone else. We’ve been asking more of him in each game this season and chase finds a way, whether it’s a run or a pass, to get the job done.”
Logan jumped on top 12-7 with 4:03 remaining until halftime as Jordan Hayes tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Corey Townsend. The two-point conversion failed.
Chapmanville answered with 2:11 to go as Berry hit Brody Dalton on an 11-yard touchdown pass. Trump’s PAT was no good but the Tigers led 13-12.
Logan’s Aiden Slack then set up the Wildcats on the ensuing kickoff with a long return all the way down to the Chapmanville 34-yard line.
Soon after, Hayes plunged in from 1 yard out, giving Logan an 18-13 lead with just 56 seconds remaining until halftime. The two-point conversion failed.
The Tigers marched downfield quickly on their next drive, reaching pay dirt with 2.8 ticks to go as Berry fired a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Mullins. The two-point conversion was no good but Chapmanville led 19-18 at the half.
“There was a series of plays right before halftime that I believe was the difference in the game,” Dial said. “Momentum shifted several times in the last four minutes of the first half. Logan scored with about a minute to go and we decided to go into our no huddle offense and see what happened. (Offensive Coordinator) Bo (Berry) made some good calls, our QB and receivers acted like we were playing 7 on 7 back in June and we punched it in with just a few seconds left on the clock before halftime.”
It was all Tigers in the second half.
Josh Bumgarner’s 17-yard TD run with 8:38 showing on the third quarter clock put the Tigers ahead 27-18 after the Turner two-point conversion run.
Bumgarner tacked on another score with a 16-yard touchdown run with 1:50 to go. The PAT by Trump as good and the Tigers expanded their lead to 34-18.
Goldie’s 2-yard TD run and ensuing conversion run put the Cats to within 34-26.
The Tigers then answered with 6:42 left in the game with Berry’s 1-yard TD run. After the Trump extra point kick it was 41-26 CRHS.
Chapmanville added one more score with 2:29 left in the game with an 8-yard touchdown run by Waylon Hensley. Trump’s PAT was again good as the Tigers closed out the scoring at 48-26.
“Our offensive success tonight started up front,” Dial said. “Our O-line really controlled the game in the second half. Chase and Josh Bumgarner ran the ball between the tackles picking up five to 10 yard chunks. Our wideouts also did a solid job blocking out wide when we would bounce it. I felt like we were a little more physical and that was very important in us winning this game.”
Bumgarner finished the game with an even 100 yards on 14 carries. He also had a catch for 11 yards.
Dalton reeled in seven passes for 73 yards.
Hensley had four grabs for 72 yards and two carries for 15 yards.
Mullins had three grabs for 27 yards.
Dial said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“There are so many positives from the way we played this game,” Dial said. “We had several players step up tonight. Jacob Mullins makes a tough over-the-shoulder touchdown catch to cap off that drive to end the first half. JT Craddock stepped in up front on the O-line. In fact, we played eight guys on the O-line tonight. Caleb Green made three textbook tackles on consecutive kickoffs in the second half. We challenged our kickoff team at halftime, and Caleb answered that challenge big time.”
On defense, David Peluso led the Tigers with six solo tackles and one assist. Caleb Whitt had five solos and one assist. Josh Atwood had four solos and three assists. Elijah Stollings had four solos and two assisted stops.
Bumgarner contributed three solos, two assists and an interception. Turner, Colby Collins and Nate Walsh all had two solos and two assists.
Alex Freeman and Kaleb Green each had two solos and one assist. Berry had two tackles and a blocked PAT. Brady Raines and Evan Plumley both had a tackle and two assists. Charles Stallard and JT Craddock both had a tackle.
Logan was penalized nine times for 67 yards. Chapmanville had six flags for 52 yards.
“Defensively, Alex Freeman played like a returning senior. He played tight coverage all night on some talented Logan receivers,” Dial said. “Brady Raines, a freshman, played a lot of quality snaps at linebacker in the second half. Lance Scott also played a better second half. He is someone that has been battling back from an injury early in the season. A lot of guys played well for us to win tonight.”
Dial said it was no easy win.
“I felt like many outside people look at records and expected us to win tonight,” he said. “We may have won, but it wasn’t easy. (Logan coach) Jimmy Sheppard and his staff are putting in the work and his team continues to play with effort every game. Logan has improved from the start of the season. He has a good group of skill players and they made it tough on our defense in the first half, but coach James stuck to our game plan in the second half and our guys responded by finally making some plays on the ball when it was in the air.”
The Tigers, however, did get banged up some Dial said.
“The only negative from tonight was we got some guys banged up. We have two really good opponents coming up. We need everyone healthy and playing 100 percent,” Dial said. “God has blessed this team to be on a nice little winning streak, so we are going to enjoy it until Monday, then it’s back to work.”
Logan’s statistics were unavailable.
Logan is slated to return to action this coming Friday night at winless Wayne.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.