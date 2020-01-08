High School Basketball

West Virginia Coaches Association

Girls Basketball Poll 1-5-20

Class AAA

Place School Votes

1 Wheeling Park 7-0 55

2 Greenbrier East 10-1 43

3 Cabel Midland 8-0 37

4 Parkersburg 5-3 36

5 Huntington 6-1 24

6 University 6-3 12

7 South Charleston 5-1 9

8 Woodrow Wilson 4-1 8

9 Mussleman 7-1 6

10 Preston Co 7-1 5

Other Teams Receiving Votes

George Washington 4

Martinsburg 2

Spring Valley 1

Class AA

Place School Votes

1 North Marion 6-0 56

2 Frankfort 8-1 37

3 Winfield 6-1 36

4 Fairmont Senior 5-2 35

5 Wayne 6-1 29

6 Lincoln 4-2 15

7 Braxton Co 9-2 13

8 Wyoming East 5-3 12

9 Westside 6-2 8

10 Nitro 6-2 6

Other Teams Receiving Votes

Pikeview 5

Riverview 4

Sissonville 2

Bridgeport 2

Chapmanville 2

Mingo Central 2

Bluefield 1

Logan 1

Class A

Place School Votes

1 Huntington St. Joes 11-0 56

2 Parkersburg Catholic 8-0 49

3 Wheeling Central 6-5 36

4 Summers Co 7-2 30

5 Tucker Co 5-2 20

6 Gilmer Co 8-1 17

7 Williamstown 5-3 16

8 Pocahontas Co 6-3 10

9 St. Marys 4-1 6

10 Tug Valley 5-1 4

Other Teams Receiving Votes

Madonna 2

Midland Trail 2

Magnolai 1

Cameron 1

Clay Battelle 1

Charleston Catholic 1