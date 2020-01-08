High School Basketball
West Virginia Coaches Association
Girls Basketball Poll 1-5-20
Class AAA
Place School Votes
1 Wheeling Park 7-0 55
2 Greenbrier East 10-1 43
3 Cabel Midland 8-0 37
4 Parkersburg 5-3 36
5 Huntington 6-1 24
6 University 6-3 12
7 South Charleston 5-1 9
8 Woodrow Wilson 4-1 8
9 Mussleman 7-1 6
10 Preston Co 7-1 5
Other Teams Receiving Votes
George Washington 4
Martinsburg 2
Spring Valley 1
Class AA
Place School Votes
1 North Marion 6-0 56
2 Frankfort 8-1 37
3 Winfield 6-1 36
4 Fairmont Senior 5-2 35
5 Wayne 6-1 29
6 Lincoln 4-2 15
7 Braxton Co 9-2 13
8 Wyoming East 5-3 12
9 Westside 6-2 8
10 Nitro 6-2 6
Other Teams Receiving Votes
Pikeview 5
Riverview 4
Sissonville 2
Bridgeport 2
Chapmanville 2
Mingo Central 2
Bluefield 1
Logan 1
Class A
Place School Votes
1 Huntington St. Joes 11-0 56
2 Parkersburg Catholic 8-0 49
3 Wheeling Central 6-5 36
4 Summers Co 7-2 30
5 Tucker Co 5-2 20
6 Gilmer Co 8-1 17
7 Williamstown 5-3 16
8 Pocahontas Co 6-3 10
9 St. Marys 4-1 6
10 Tug Valley 5-1 4
Other Teams Receiving Votes
Madonna 2
Midland Trail 2
Magnolai 1
Cameron 1
Clay Battelle 1
Charleston Catholic 1