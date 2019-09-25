The Logan High School girls’ soccer team dropped three matches this week to fall to 6-5 on the season.
Back on Tuesday, Sept. 17, Logan lost 7-1 at Nitro at the Shawnee Athletic Complex at Dunbar with Peyton Ilderton scoring the lone goal for the Lady Cats. Madison Mullins had the assist.
Logan then lost 5-0 at Poca on Sept. 19 and followed that up with a 3-0 loss home to Herbert Hovover on Sept. 21.
Logan, coached by Jack Stewart, was slated to host Lincoln County on Tuesday. The Lady Cats then host Ravenswood on Saturday at 1 p.m., and go to Sherman on Oct. 1.
Logan then is slated to play at Cross Lanes Christian on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.
C’VILLE DROPS THREE: The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ soccer team dropped three matches this week and have fallen to 3-7 on the season.
Chapmanville lost 10-0 at home to Winfield on Sept. 19, fell 8-3 at Class AAA Riverside on Sept. 21 and were blanked 5-0 at home to Scott on Monday.
Abbie Myers scored two goals in the Riverside match and Carla Sheppard booted in a goal from 35 yards out.
The Lady Tigers were slated to host Mingo Central on Tuesday. CRHS goes to Sissonville on Thursday at 8 p.m. and plays at Lincoln County on Oct. 1 at 5.
The Chapmanville boys (0-8) lost 13-0 at Scott on Sept. 17 and fell 11-0 at home to Winfield on Sept. 19. The Tigers were slated to host Mingo Central on Tuesday and head to Sissonville on Thursday at 6 p.m.
LOGAN BOYS DROP TWO: The Logan High School boys’ soccer team dropped to 3-8 on the season after falling 9-0 at Lincoln County on Sept. 17 and 13-0 at home to Herbert Hoover on Saturday.
LHS was slated to host Sissonville on Tuesday and go to Man (0-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m.