MAN - The bats were alive on Thursday night at Man as the homestanding Man High School baseball team ripped the Sherman Tide, 15-3, at Tootie Carter Field.
Man (14-7-1) hammered out 15 hits in the win.
Dylan McCormick led the Hillbillies as he hit two doubles and went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Ryan Cozart also doubled and was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. Brock Muncy was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Preston Blankenship was 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Caleb Blevins was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs batted in.
Josh Lambert had a single and two RBIs. Tyler Lafferty and Brady Hall both singled for the Billies and Corey Miller finished with one RBI.
Lafferty and Miller combined to toss a one-hitter on the mound.
Lafferty was the starting and winning pitcher for Man, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run on one hit with five strikeouts and four walks.
Miller tossed the last 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits while fanning one and walking two.
Man led 3-1 after one inning and added three more in the second to go on top 6-1. The Billies then pushed nine runs across in the third to make it a 15-1 ballgame. Sherman plated two in the fourth.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Man is scheduled to play at Lincoln County in Monday's Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament opener.
CHAPMANVILLE 4, LINCOLN COUNTY 2: The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team closed out the regular season at 18-8 with Thursday's 4-2 win at home over Class AA sectional tourney rival Lincoln County at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field.
With the game tied 2-2 after three innings, the Tigers added one run in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 9 in the state in 2A, had 11 hits in the game.
Conner Mullins and Brennan Williams were each 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Evan Plumley had a hit and an RBI, while J.D. Ferrell, Casey Hurley, Chase Berry, Garrett Adkins, Cole Ferrell and Braxton Manns all singled.
Hurley was the starting and winning pitcher, going seven innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Both teams committed two errors.
Chapmanville begins sectional tourney play on Tuesday at home.
SOFTBALL SECTIONALS DELAYED: Bad weather on Thursday and Friday caused the delay of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 softball tournament at Lincoln County.
Man defeated Mingo Central 12-0 in Thursday's opener, eliminating the Miners, which closed out the season at 0-27.
The second game, a loser's bracket contest between Scott (7-17) and Logan (8-19), was rained out and will have to be made up on Monday.
Due to Friday's rain, no games were played.
Chapmanville (15-11) and Lincoln County (18-14) are in the winner's bracket final.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.