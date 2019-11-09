CHAPMANVILLE -- It was pretty much do or die for the Man High School football team on Friday night at Chapmanville.
Win and the Hillbillies were in the Class AA playoffs.
Lose and it could be dicey.
Man took care of business, snapping a two-game losing skid and trouncing the homestanding Chapmanville Tigers 33-8 at Chapmanville Regional High School's Tiger Stadium.
Man, which entered the night ranked 14th in the state, improved to 8-2 with the win and will await the final WVSSAC rankings on Sunday to see who and where it would play in the post-season.
One unofficial tally late on Friday night had Man taking the 11th spot and drawing a first-round playoff game at No. 6 Oak Glen.
For Man, it's the school's 20th overall playoff berth and first Class AA post-season slot since 1997. The last time the Billies reached the playoffs was a Single-A school in 2015.
With a top eight finish out of the question, Man is expected to fall into the second eight, meaning the Hillbillies would then be traveling for a first-round playoff game either Nov. 15 or 16.
Chapmanville saw its season come to an end at 5-5. The Tigers began the season 0-3 but managed to win five out of its last seven contests.
Zack Frye scored two touchdowns for Man in Friday night's game on runs of 13 and 9.
Cameron Frye also scored a touchdown for the Billies on a 9-yard run. Josh Moody added a 5-yard TD run late in the second quarter to put Man on top 27-8 at halftime.
Man QB Jeremiah Harless tallied the other touchdown for the Billies in the second half on a 1-yard run.
Chapmanville's only score came at the 6:08 mark of the second quarter on senior quarterback Chase Berry's 20-yard TD pass to a wide open Jacob Mullins. The Tigers then tacked on the two-point conversion on a fake PAT as Jaxson Turner fired to Mullins to make it 14-8.
Man improved to 30-14-1 in the all-time series with Chapmanville and won for the second straight year over the Tigers.
In other county action, Logan lost 56-28 at Herbert Hoover and saw its season come to a close at 1-9. Hoover closed out at 4-6.
For more on Friday night's games pick up a copy of The Logan Banner's Wednesday print edition or read online at www.loganbanner.com.
-----
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (5-5, 5-4):
Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston's Laidley Field), L 8-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 7-48
Sept. 13: *Winfield, L 13-48
Sept. 20: *at Nitro, W 48-25
Sept. 27: *Scott, W 14-13
Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, W 32-7
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: *Wayne, W 7-6
Oct. 25: *at Logan, W 48-26
Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, L 14-49
Nov. 8: Man, L 8-33
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Logan High School
Football Schedule (1-9, 1-8):
Aug. 30: at Man, L 8-62
Sept. 6: *Sissonville, L 6-28
Sept. 13: *Mingo Central, L 6-52
Sept. 20: *at Poca, L 8-68
Sept. 27: *Winfield, L 34-70
Oct. 4: *at Nitro, L 22-57
Oct. 11: *Scott, W 35-0
Oct. 18: OPEN DATE
Oct. 25: *Chapmanville, L 26-48
Nov. 1: *at Wayne, L 26-61
Nov. 8: *at Herbert Hoover, L 28-56
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Man High School
Football Schedule (8-2):
Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8
Sept. 6: at Mount View, W 48-7
Sept. 13: at Westside, W 40-0
Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, W 22-17
Sept. 27: River View, W 63-14
Oct. 4: Lincoln County, W 44-0
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: Wyoming East, W 30-22
Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, L 0-7
Nov. 1: at Tug Valley, L 12-20
Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, W 33-8
Nov. 15-16: Playoff game, TBA