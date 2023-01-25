MAN — Man is looking for answers after dropping their ninth straight contest.
A season opening win over Hannan was the squad’s only taste of victory, thus far.
The Class AA Westside Renegades (6-5) traveled to Man on Jan. 19 to battle with the Class A Hillbillies (1-9) and secured a blowout 35-point victory over Coach Blevins’ young Billie squad by a score of 85-50.
Caden Vance for the Renegades led the night on scoring with 17-points for the contest.
First quarter action saw Chris Issacs score Man’s first two buckets inside the paint, but Westside’s size mismatch was evident, and the Renegades managed to start pulling away quick.
Caleb Vance of the Billie’s added a three pointer but Westside’s Vance was knocking down shots to pull out to a seven-point lead at 14-7 halfway through the first quarter. Man would eventually get back on track with the help of Vance hitting back-to-back three pointers that would cut their deficit to two.
Kyler Kenneda would answer with a three of his own then a steal leading to a fast break bucket that would end the first quarter with Westside on top at 22-15.
Westside would be a nuisance to the Billie’s on defense causing multiple turnovers but were sending Man to the free throw line allowing them to score five points from the charity line. Trey Ward would finally add a shot from the floor giving Man a total of seven points in the second. Westside however would capitalize on Man’s shooting woes and scored 20-points giving them a 42-22 lead heading into halftime.
Man would come out from intermission with some intensity and score the next four points while holding the Renegades scoreless for the first four minutes. Hansel Bledsoe would finally put Westside back on the board with a reverse layup that gave their team some confidence the rest of the way out. Kenneda and Bledsoe would match each other from behind the arc with a pair of threes but Colton Miller of the Billie’s showed he could reign down from three as well and cutting the Billie’s deficit to 13 with two minutes left.
Westside would stay in control and head into the fourth quarter with a score of 56-39.
The Renegades would keep their momentum rolling as they held Man to just 11-points compared to their 29.
Man had no answers on defense as Westside would score with ease to give them a 35-point victory in the Man Memorial Gymnasium.
At press time, Man hopes to get out of this losing skid for their next matchup that will be against Mercer Christian Academy on Jan. 24 in Princeton. Westside will be matching up against the Liberty Raiders for a home game on Feb. 1 in Clear Fork.
Scoring stats were unavailable.