CHAPMANVILLE - Think about it.
No varsity high school sports team in Logan County has ever won three straight state championships.
The 3-peat at any level is always tough.
A few have come close but the Chapmanville Regional High School boys' basketball team hopes to make history in the upcoming 2019-20 prep roundball season with a third consecutive state title.
Chapmanville has captured back-to-back Class AA state championships, going 53-3 over the last two seasons and defeating Fairmont Senior both years in the finals by 69-60 and 60-46 scores.
As the Tigers hit the hardwood again this week for the start of their rigorous three-week practice period which will take the team to Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and North Carolina for summer showcases, the 3-peat possibility is dangling out there.
Chapmanville lost a lot of talent from last year's 26-2 team, including starters Devin Collins (6-8), Brandon Elkins (6-4) and Jordan Kish (6-5) along with four other graduated seniors, including the "Orange Mamba" Garrett Richard, but the Tigers still feel good about the possibilities.
Collins, a First-Team pick from last year, led the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game and took his game to Marshall University, where he will be a walk-on next season. Kish was an Honorable Mention All-State pick last year. Elkins is set to play at Glenville State this year.
The Tigers have 6-9 rising senior and First-Team All-Stater Obinna Anochili-Killen back.
That's a good place to start.
Killen averaged 15.2 points a game last year but his rim protection and shot blocking ability on defense is his bread and butter. Close to 20 Division I schools have already offered him a scholarship and Killen expects to have an outstanding senior season.
Chapmanville also returns two other senior starters next season -- 6-3 guard/forward Philip Mullins and 6-0 guard Andrew Shull. Both were Honorable Mention All-State selections last year.
A fourth rising senior, 5-9 guard Reed Dingess, will also be back and will likely have increased playing time.
"I feel good about our team coming back," Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. "A lot of it will depend on how fast those young guys mature and step up. It doesn't matter if you have two or three good guys. If you don't have seven or eight good guys you probably are not going to win it. I do think that we can get there but it might take us a little while to get everyone on the same page and get things flowing. I really like our team and I really like our young kids. I'm really excited about having some new faces and seeing what they can do."
Several other younger Tigers and newcomers will also have to step up in order for Chapmanville to be successful.
"We're rebuilding a little bit," Napier said. "We've got a lot of young kids where we don't know what we've got yet. We think that we know that they are going to be really good players but until you get them out there and put them in live action at the varsity level against really good teams you don't know for sure. We have some freshmen and sophomores coming up and a couple of juniors that we are really high on. We think that they are going to be really good players. We're going to put them into positions and we'll see what they got."
Obinna, Mullins and Shull will look to carry most of the load, however. Shull transferred to CRHS last year from Huntington High School.
"Those are the three guys that we are going to lean on a lot as far as experience goes," Napier said. "They've been there before, all three of those kids. They have done just about everything that you can do at this level."
Chapmanville's X-factor is newcomer David Tubek, a 6-8 sophomore from South Sudan.
Tubek is raw, but if you've seen his highlights on YouTube, you can see very quickly that he has a lot of basketball skills.
Along with Killen, Tubek will undoubtedly create a tough one-two "Twin Towers" punch for the Tigers.
The acquisition of Tubek to the Chapmanville roster hasn't been without its controversies, however, as CRHS has added another non-local player to its roster.
Chapmanville expects to be a strong contender to 3-peat as state champions, and with Tubek joining the Tiger fold, those chances have only seemed to increase.
Winning three straight state titles hasn't been done in West Virginia in a long time.
It has never been done in any sport in Logan County history.
Logan High School's famous back-to-back Class AAA state champions basketball teams of 1977 and 1978, coached by Willie Akers, came up short in its 3-peat bid in 1979, falling in a 59-57 heart breaker to Princeton in the finals.
Logan went for a 3-peat in baseball in the early 2000s. After winning the 2000 and 2001 Class AAA state titles, the Wildcats played Hurricane in the 2002 state championship game but lost 5-2 to the Redskins.
Man High School's softball team went for a third straight Class A state title in 2010 but lost in an extra inning affair to South Harrison in the Single-A state finals. The Lady Billies had captured the 2008 and 2009 state titles, led by All-State pitcher Marlena Frye.
The old Aracoma High School football team, coached by Lacy Smith, won back-to-back state titles in 1948 and 1949 in the old all-black high school division, but could not win a third straight crown in 1950.
The Chapmanville Regional High School softball team, coached by Ronnie Ooten, captured Class AA state titles in 2009 and 2010 but were beaten out in the 2011 state tournament, taking third place.
Logan's softball team, led by head coach Randy Robinette, also won two straight state titles in 2001 and 2002 but could not pull off the 3-peat in 2003.
The last team to win at least three state basketball titles in a row was Huntington High School which took 3A state crowns from 2005-07. Wheeling Central also pulled off the feat recently, taking four straight Class A crowns from 2002-05. The old Northfork High School, which captured an amazing eight straight 2A crowns from 1974-81, has the most consecutive titles.
The old Williamson High School came close from 1986-89, winning three Double-A titles in a four-year span.
Wyoming East also nearly did it, taking 2A state titles in 2008 and 2009 and losing in the 2010 state finals.
Fairmont Senior went for three straight state championship in 2018, but was beaten by Chapmanville in the state finals after taking crowns in 2016 and 2017.
"It's been a long time since anyone has 3-peated in basketball," Napier said. "It would be really special to do that. This group of four kids that we have that are going to be seniors this year have been very successful on the basketball floor. They are very good students too. I think that we have four really good leaders and we'll see how far that we can go. I'm really excited about getting a chance to work with these guys and get back at it."
