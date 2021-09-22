LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ basketball team is putting together a nice home showcase and a nice schedule for the 2021-22 season.
Nine games are scheduled to be played Dec. 10-11 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena in the second ever Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase, including teams from all across the state.
The host Lady Cats are slated to play Pikeview on Dec. 10 in a rematch of this year’s Class AAA state tournament game which was won by Logan, 61-30.
Logan then takes on Lincoln on Dec. 11 on the final day of the tournament.
Six games are slated to be played on the last day including: Pikeview vs. Lincoln County; Musselman vs. George Washington; Huntington St. Joe vs. Parkersburg; Parkersburg South vs. Cabell Midland; and Wyoming East vs. Parkersburg South.
Also on Friday, Logan Middle School’s girls are slated to take on an undetermined opponent. RCB plays Tug Valley and Spring Valley is set to square off with Musselman.
The Logan girls, coached by Kevin Gertz, finished 12-4 during the abbreviated and delayed 2021 season, advancing all the way to the Class AAA state semifinals before bowing 52-33 to undefeated Fairmont Senior.
In other non-conference games during the 2021-22 season, Logan is set to have home-and-away series with Westside and Ripley and single games against Oak Hill and Class AAA sectional foes Lincoln County and Huntington St. Joe.
Cardinal Conference foes Chapmanville, Scott, Wayne, Nitro, Poca, Winfield, Herbert Hoover and Sissonville are also on the schedule.
The Lady Cats are led by junior Peyton Ilderton, who was a First-Team All-State pick this past season.
Abbie Myers, a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection, also returns as well as Natalie Blankenship, who was Honorable Mention All-Conference.
2021-22 Logan High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
Dec. 7: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: Pikeview, 7:45 p.m.
Dec. 11: Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Dec. 13: at Westside, 7 p.m.
Dec. 16: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Dec. 20: Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Dec. 23: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28: at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 12: at Huntington St. Joe, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: *Winfield. 3 p.m.
Jan. 24: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: *at Nitro, 3 p.m.
Feb. 2: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Ripley, 3 p.m.
Feb. 8: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: Westside, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: Huntington St. Joe, 3 p.m.
Feb. 14: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
