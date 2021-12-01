LOGAN — After a one-year hiatus, Logan High School’s King Coal Classic basketball returns this season.
Last year’s King Coal was canceled after the season was first delayed until March then abbreviated.
This year’s King Coal Classic has been moved to Dec. 17-18.
In year’s past, the tournament was a late January event.
Five games are currently scheduled for the King Coal at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Logan Middle School boys are set to play Chapmanville Middle School around 5 p.m. Then at 7, the host Wildcats take on North Marion.
Then on Saturday, Dec. 18, the Logan JV team takes on Shady Spring at 3 p.m. The Logan varsity then plays Shady at 5. Then in the closer at 7 p.m., defending Class A state champion Man plays Buffalo at 7.
Shady Spring is the defending Class AAA state champs.
“We are glad to have the King Coal Classic back this year,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “We like to keep this tournament local with all the county teams. We are still looking to add a game between prep schools.”
Logan plays Shady Spring later in the season on the road.
A tough schedule is ahead for the Wildcats.
Logan also takes on Class AAAA teams Capital, Beckley and South Charleston in addition to the usual tough slate within the Cardinal Conference.
“Our regular season schedule is a tough one,” Green said. “We have Capital, Beckley and South Charleston, All 4A schools. We also have Shady, the defending state champions, Winfield, Poca and Scott. Those are four or five returning state tournament teams from last year. We have a lot of competition in that schedule and I think everybody knows now that this is something that I like to do. I really like to challenge our guys as far as the schedule goes so we can get a grasp by the middle of the season where we are at and what we need to work on. We have a lot to do to get ready for this.”
FOUR-CLASS FORMAT: This will be the last year the WVSSAC’s two-year commitment to a four-class system.
After the season, the decision will have to be made whether to continue or go back to the traditional three-class system.
Green said he likes the four-class format but the jury is still out.
“It was tough to say last year because everything was so crazy with COVID,” he said. “It was tough to get a good feel for it. I did like that there were a lot of teams that were in the state tournament that traditionally had not been there. We had some new state champions. So I think in that aspect that it was very interesting. We would like to see a full season of this and see what it’s like but I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far.”
SECTIONALS: Logan will once again play in a Class AAA sectional this year with Scott, Lincoln County and Wayne.
The Wildcats are the defending sectional champs after beating Lincoln County in a 46-44 thriller at home in the finals. Logan won the game with Garrett Williamson’s shot in the closing seconds.
Logan, which finished 14-5 last season, was an easy 67-48 first round winner over Wayne.
Logan was 5-0 vs. sectional foes last season and took the No. 1 seed into the post-season. The Wildcats swept Scott and LCHS and also defeated Wayne during the regular season.
With the two sectional wins, Logan was a perfect 7-0.
“Lincoln County lost a lot of players from last year but I think that they will be very competitive,” Green said. “Scott is probably going to be very good. They return everyone from a really good team last year. They took us down to the wire in the sectional game here at Logan. We always anticipate a battle with Scott this year. That’s a game that is close to my heart. That’s a game that I do not like to lose. Our guys know the importance of that game and the preparations that go into it. They will be very good this year.”