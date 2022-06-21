HUNTINGTON — Both the Logan and Chapmanville basketball squads had a busy first week of the summer three-week practice period, which began Monday, June 13.
Both the Wildcats and the Tigers closed out the week by attending the two-day Marshall Basketball Team Camp on Friday and Saturday on the campus of Marshall University.
Each team got to play a total of six varsity and six junior varsity games over a two-day span, with at least two of the games being played inside the Cam Henderson Center, the home gymnasium of the Thundering Herd.
“I think it’s a great experience for them,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “You’ve got coach (Dan) D’Antoni sitting here watching the games. We played two out of state teams in our first two games, and it was some really good competition for us. We’re here to get better. It’s not about wins and losses right now it’s just about getting better. And they provide a great opportunity here at this camp.”
“We always like to play the best competition we can find,” Logan coach Brad Napier said. “That team we just played (Dublin Jerome) was really good. I don’t know how good they are in their state, but they are as good as anyone in our state. Anytime you can come to an atmosphere like this at a D1 school it’s fun. The kids really enjoy it, and we enjoy it as well.”
Both the Miners and the Panthers will continue to put in work until the end of the three-week period, which is Friday, July 1.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.