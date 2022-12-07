Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — Despite the loss of three key seniors, excitement is still brewing around the basketball program this winter at Mingo Central according to fifth year head coach Stan Elkins.

“We had a lot of kids that had interest in coming out for the program this year, a couple of them I didn’t know was coming out and they made the team,” coach Elkins said. “We had 31 kids come out, so we had a lot of excitement about the season this year.”

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

