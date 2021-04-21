Shayna Gore is moving up in the basketball coaching world fast.
Real fast.
On Tuesday, April 20, Gore, a former Logan High School and Marshall University player, announced she had accepted a position as a graduate assistant coach at Indiana University of the Big Ten Conference.
“Excited to announce that I have accepted the GA position at Indiana University and I am a Hoosier. So grateful for this opportunity and to be a part of something great,” Gore said on her Facebook page. “I can't thank Indiana's coaching staff enough for giving me this opportunity to be apart of something great and trusting in me. This is a dream come true and I'm ready to work.”
Gore had been the head coach at St. Albans High School the last two seasons.
“First, I want to begin with thanking Rick Whitman AD at St. Albans and the entire St. Albans community for a great two years and the opportunity to lead their program,” Gore said. “I can't thank you all enough for welcoming me in and being there with me through the wins and losses. You never once turned your back on me and I am truly blessed and thankful to have known all of you. Especially my kids. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!!!!”
Gore had a successful four-year career at Marshall, averaging 20 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in her senior season en route to being named First-Team All-Conference USA in 2019. She also hit 90 3-pointers that year.
During her senior season at Logan in 2015, she averaged 28 points per game, was named as the West Virginia Gatorade State Player of the Year and closed out her prep career as Logan High School's all-time leading scorer with 1,991 points.
Back in 2013 during her sophomore season at Logan, Gore led the Lady Cats to the Class AAA state championship game at the Charleston Civic Center where LHS lost 58-34 to Parkersburg South in the finals. Logan had defeated Princeton and Spring Valley at state that year.
Gore was as First-Team All-State pick all four seasons at Logan.
Current Logan girls' basketball coach Kevin Gertz, who just led his Lady Cats back to the state tourney for the first time in three years following Tuesday night's 61-39 win over Winfield, coached Gore at LHS.
“I'm so proud of her,” Gertz said. “She's like my daughter. She's a great young lady and she's turned into a great young coach. It won't surprise me that in four or five years, maybe 10 because she's so young, that she will have a head coaching job in college and will turn a program around and will make them a dominant program. Getting this opportunity as a small town girl in West Virginia this is unreal.”
Logan was originally slated to play Gore's Red Dragons twice this season in a home-and-away series but those games were canceled after the prep basketball season was delayed twice this year.
LHS instead scrimmaged St. Albans in the preseason just as they did last season.
Last year, Gertz gave Gore her head coaching baptism, helping arrange a prank before the preseason game between Logan and St. Albans at St. Albans High School.
Just as the game began, Gertz had prearranged with the officials to call a faux technical foul on Gore just after the game's opening tip off.
A surprised Gore then realized the joke and hugged Gertz in front of the scorer's table.
Indiana is coached by seventh-year mentor Teri Moren and plays at a famous venue – 17,222-seat Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, the stomping grounds of the legendary former Hoosiers' men's basketball coach Bobby Knight.
This past season, the Hoosiers reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Tournament.
Indiana has made it to the NCAA tourney seven times, including most recently in 2016, 2019 and this year, and has won two Big Ten championships in 1983 and 2002.
The Hoosiers, a No. 4 seed in this year's NCAA tourney, beat VCU (63-62), Belmont (70-48) and top-seed North Carolina State (73-70) before bowing 66-53 to Arizona in a bid to reach the Final Four.