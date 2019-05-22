It's up to Herbert Hoover or Nitro to carry on the the tradition this week at the Class AA state softball tournament at Vienna.
The Cardinal Conference's winning tradition that is.
Cardinal Conference teams have won the Class AA state championship in 13 out of the last 14 years with Chapmanville, Logan, Wayne, Sissonville, Herbert Hoover and former member Point Pleasant winning crowns during that span.
Herbert Hoover is the two-time defending Class AA state champions and this year's favorite to get the three-peat. The Huskies finished 34-0 last season, topping Chapmanville the last two years in the finals.
Logan began the streak in 2006 by winning the state crown. Chapmanville won it in 2007 with Point Pleasant taking the title in 2008.
In 2009 and 2010 Chapmanville took back-to-back state titles.
Ritchie County won it in 2011, the only non-Cardinal team to take the state crown in the last 14 years.
Wayne then took two state titles in a row in 2012 and 2013. Hoover won in 2014, Sissonville in 2015 and Chapmanville in 2016.
Chapmanville, which went just 17-13 this spring in a rebuilding season, is absent from this year's state tourney for the first time in four years. The Lady Tigers fell to Lincoln County, 10-9 in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game.
Nitro then toppled Lincoln County in the regional tourney to advance to the school's first-ever state tournament in softball. The Region 4 champion Wildcats (27-8) are scheduled to open state tourney play at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Jackson Memorial Park against Region 1 champion Petersburg (30-3).
Game 2, set 30 minutes after that has Region 2 champion Herbert Hoover (31-1) taking on Independence (24-8), the Region 3 champion.
The Class AA state championship game is slated for Thursday.
Counting last year's undefeated season, Hoover is 65-1 over the last two seasons.
With the 8-1 Class AA state championship game win over Chapmanville in 2017, the Huskies are 66-1 in their last 67 games. Hoover defeated CRHS 11-1 in last year's state finals. The lone loss this season was an 9-8 setback at Sissonville.
Hoover, also the league champions are led by First-Team All-Conference selections Delani Bucker, Presley McGee, Cortney Fizer, Jessica Canterbury and Rebekah Woody. Megan Seafler, Taylor Carpenter and Grayson Buckner were on the second team. Caroline Woody was honorable mention.
Nitro is led by First-Team All-League picks Bella Savilla, Lena Elkins, Kerigan Moore and Sydney Cawley. Hailey Harr, Morgan Burdette, Haley Carroll and Jordan Nelson were on the second team and Carli Miller and Logan Withrow was voted honorable mention.
The Class AAA state tournament has a local connection with George Washington head coach Kim Darby, a 2002 Logan High School graduate and former all-state shortstop for the Lady Cats.
Darby was a member of Logan's back-to-back Class AAA state championship teams in 2001 and 2002.
Darby's GW Patriots (29-5) are back again in the state tourney field and open play on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. against Washington (26-1). Wheeling Park (12-11) takes on Hurricane (30-6) in the 3A state tourney opener at 9:30 a.m.
The Class A field has Sherman (30-4) squaring off with Wheeling Central (13-7) at 9:45 a.m. Game 2, around 30 minutes afterwards, has Clay Battelle (25-2) taking on Greenbrier West (21-5).
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.