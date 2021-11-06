FALLING ROCK -- Herbert Hoover not only was hoping to finish the regular season No. 1 in the Class AA playoff ratings, but the Huskies were also looking to earn their first 10-0 regular-season record since 1977.
The Huskies were able to achieve both feats, defeating Logan 48-6 on senior night Friday at Joe Eddie Cowley Field. The 1977 Hoover team was recognized and honored at halftime.
No. 1 Hoover and Logan (6-4, No. 12) now await their postseason fate with the Class AA playoffs set to begin next week.
“This team is very special,” Hoover standout Devin Hatfield said. “This community has been through a lot, but you can see how much they have embraced this team. This atmosphere is second to none. It’s really good to do it for this team, but it’s even more so for the community.”
“It feels great to go 10-0, be Cardinal Conference champions and have the No. 1 scoring offense and defense,” Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “There is a lot that we have accomplished this season and we have made all our goals so far.”
Hatfield had two touchdowns, intercepting a pass and returning it 95 yards for a score. The junior also returned a punt 57 yards for another touchdown. He had a second punt return for a score negated due to a penalty.
“He has nine interceptions, and five of them have been taken back for touchdowns,” Fields said. “If he isn’t the Carl Lee Award winner [as the state’s top defensive back], I don’t know who is. He’s as good a player I have had. It’s Jeremy Dillon and Devin Hatfield.”
The Husky defense had five shutouts on the season, including blanking their last three opponents. Hoover was looking for its fourth in a row, leading 48-0 in the fourth quarter.
However, Logan was able to finally get on the scoreboard to avoid the shutout on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Kolton Goldie to Garrett Williamson with 9:36 left in the game.
“We wanted the shutout bad,” Hatfield said. “We had a guy on the ’77 team that said they had six shutouts on the season, and we had five. It sucks not to get it, but it feels great to get the win and get to 10-0. The defense has been great all season and has been the backbone of our team.”
The Huskies started strongly, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter to lead the Wildcats 20-0, and were never threatened.
Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and connected with Nathan Harper on a 16-yard TD pass on the first two offensive possessions. The Huskies added a 57-yard punt return by Devin Hatfield for a touchdown with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter for a 20-0 lead.
The Huskies continued their momentum with a 15-yard touchdown run by Hunter Bartley early in the second quarter with 10:28 remaining before the half. Logan was able to settle in defensively, not allowing another point the rest of the half, and got two interceptions.
Hoover sacked the Wildcats five times in the first half, resulting in minus-52 rushing yards. Logan attempted six rushing plays in the first half, opposed to 28 dropback passes. For the game, the Wildcats had minus-24 yards on 18 carries.
In the third quarter, the Huskies added three touchdowns, including Hatfield’s 95-yard interception return. Bartley ran for a 8-yard TD run, and Randy Hughart added a 14-yard touchdown run.
Hughart led the Hoover ground attack with 85 yards on 13 carries and Bartley had 68 yards on nine attempts. Dane Hatfield threw for 116 yards on 10 of 15 passing.
For Logan, Jordan Hayes threw for 145 yards, including 108 in the first half. Goldie ran the ball 10 times for 33 yards.
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule (6-4, 5-3):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, W 40-14
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, W 27-20
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, L 14-20
Sept. 24: *Winfield, L 20-41
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, W 19-0
Oct. 8: *Scott, W 21-12
Oct. 15: *at Poca, L 12-14
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, W 24-14
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, L 6-48
*Cardinal Conference game