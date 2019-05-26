A solo home run by Petersburg's Jenna Burgess in the fourth inning kept Herbert Hoover hurler Delani Buckner from a sixth perfect game.
But for the third year in a row, the ending to the Huskies' softball season was plenty satisfying enough.
Buckner struck out 13 while Presley McGee, Grayson Buckner and Cortney Fizer all came up with RBI hits and Hoover will bring the Class AA championship trophy back to Falling Rock for the third straight time after a 5-1 conquest over the Vikings on Thursday afternoon at Jackson Memorial Park.
In a regular season full of mercy-rule wins, Hoover was rarely tested outside of the loss to the Indians and a couple of other scattered instances.
But in two days in Vienna, the Huskies were forced by Independence and in two games with the Vikings to show guile and grit.
Behind the arms of Buckner and fellow junior ace Presley McGee, the Huskies obliged.
"All we need is one more run than they score," Hoover coach Missy Smith said. "We played in some tight games this year and we played in a lot of tight games last year. We said from the beginning, 'Not every game is going to be easy and that's OK.'"
Hoover got started in the first inning. Megan Seafler was hit by a pitch with one out and after McGee flied out, Delani Buckner, Fizer and Grayson Buckner all followed with singles to put Hoover up 2-0.
Petersburg closed to within one in the top of the fourth on Burgess' long blast just inside the left field foul pole to give the Vikings some momentum.
But that was snatched away almost immediately on a pivotal, heads up play from catcher Jess Canterbury.
Caroline Woody drew a leadoff walk to start the home half of the fourth and Canterbury followed with a sacrifice bunt. Burgess threw the ball past first baseman Maddy Whetzel, allowing Woody to race to third. But instead of sprinting to second base, Canterbury purposely got hung up between first and second and the ensuing rundown was enough to allow Woody to race home with an important insurance run.
"I think that play was the important part of the game because it gave us that momentum to carry forward," Delani Buckner said. "And to know we are in this game, we're ahead, we're staying ahead and we're not letting them back in the game."
That tally sparked an uprising with two outs as Rebekah Woody walked, Seafler singled and McGee brought them both in with a single down the left field line to make the score 5-1. With the way Delani Buckner, the reigning Gatorade player of the year, has gone all year, five was going to be plenty.
The junior who entered the state tournament with a 0.32 ERA yielded just one run over 18 innings in the state tournament, striking out 32. What innings she didn't throw the opening five against Petersburg on Wednesday night were handled by McGee who put up zeroes in all five frames, striking out 10 along the way.
"And part of the reason [Delani Buckner] was good today goes back to Presley yesterday," Smith said. "But when she steps on the mound and she's focused, she's hard to beat."
In getting to Thursday's championship game, Petersburg (32-5) had to defeat Independence 5-2 earlier in the day after storms delayed Class AA's start until 2 p.m. The Vikings did just that without ace Carly Cooper as the junior was kept out of the circle due to blisters on her throwing hand.
Enter Burgess who tossed all seven innings in Petersburg's win over the Patriots, then toed the slab again, staring down the three-time champions for another five frames and providing the Vikings their only offense of the game.
"I knew what she was capable of, she was amazing today," Petersburg coach Bubba Hedrick said. "But you have to play perfect, when you don't, they take advantage of it. They do a good job of it."
While it will certainly be a time of celebration yet again for the communities that dot the lower Elk River, the Huskies were also playing with heavy hearts this week. Assistant coach Jamanda Rollyson, who has helped Smith for four years and also played for her, missed Thursday's title tilt to attend the funeral of her brother.
During its recent run of success, Hoover has shown in Vienna and everywhere else the team has traveled, just how tight-knit the people are with fans coming out in droves on a nightly basis.
Rollyson has been a huge part of it all during her time as a coach and she was certainly on everyone's minds in the aftermath of an otherwise joyous celebration. Both Smith and Delani Buckner had to compose themselves to speak about it.
"This one is special because it's for her, more than anything else we miss her greatly," Smith said. "For the girls to rally around that and play hard for her, it's a big deal.
"I went to high school with both of her brothers and I watched her pretty much grow up it's definitely personal."
"Out on the field I had her in my head every pitch I heard her comment, 'You've got this D,'" Buckner said. "She's the biggest part of this team ever. We love her so much. She knows we wanted to be there, it just happened to fall on the same day. She knows we have her back and we know she has ours."
McGee and Grayson Buckner had the only multi-hit efforts of the game, each going 2 for 3. Hoover will enter 2020 on a 24-game win streak and winners of 69 of its last 70 games dating back to the 2017 state tournament.