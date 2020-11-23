NEW MANCHESTER – It wasn’t the four-hour trip to the top of the Northern Panhandle that did in Herbert Hoover, nor the early game drizzle or the dozen penalties for 114 yards.
In the end, it was just too much Hunter Patterson.
Patterson, Oak Glen’s gifted senior runner-receiver, darted and dashed his way for five touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the Golden Bears stormed back into the Class AA semifinals with a 53-26 conquest of the visiting Huskies.
Golden Bears quarterback Nick Chaney completed 10 of 11 passes for 305 yards and four TDs, two each to Hunter Patterson and cousin Gage Patterson. Oak Glen (8-1), the No. 5 playoff seed, rolled up 612 total yards and instituted a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Patterson, who now has 28 touchdowns on the season, was the most explosive asset for the Golden Bears. He carried the ball eight times for 204 yards, including TD runs of 5, 67 and 75 yards and caught four passes for 132 yards, with scoring receptions of 62 and 44 yards.
Senior quarterback Nick Grayam provided nearly all the offense for Hoover, carrying the ball 29 times for 100 yards and one touchdown and completing 13 of 26 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, hookups of 56 yards to Tyler Greer on a screen pass and 33 yards to Jacob Burns on a fly pattern down the sideline.
Other than Grayam, who would have had about 130 yards rushing if not for losses on quarterback sacks, the Huskies had 10 carries for 6 yards. Levi Paxton also booted a 25-yard field goal for No. 13 seed Hoover (6-3) and Burns finished with 86 yards on four receptions.
In other Class AA playoff action, Bluefield defeated North Marion 33-10.
The No. 2 Beavers improved to 7-1, while North Marion closed out with a 6-4 record.
Fairmont Senior 43, Independence 15
Kieshawn Cottingham accounted for four touchdowns and Gage Michael found the end zone twice to lead No. 6 Fairmont Senior to a 43-15 victory over No. 14 Independence in Class AA quarterfinal round football playoff action Friday night at East-West Stadium.
Cottingham, a 5-foot-9 165-pound senior running back, caught two passes for 68 yards which included a 60-yard touchdown reception and rushed 10 times for 56 yards for three touchdowns on runs of 7, 7 and 5 yards. He also had a two-point conversion pass in the first quarter as well.
Michael, a 6-1, 195-pound senior quarterback who has signed with Kent State, rushed for a game-high 145 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, while completing 6-of-12 passes for 148 yards and one score.
Fairmont Senior scored 43 straight points after falling behind 8-0 early, extending a 15-8 halftime lead.
Fairmont is scheduled to play Bluefield this Saturday in one of the two AA state semifinals.
Class AAA
South Charleston 57, Princeton 18
Sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score Friday night as No. 2 seed South Charleston remained unbeaten with a 57-18 conquest of visiting Princeton in a Class AAA quarterfinal.
Just like they’ve done all season, the No. 2 seed Black Eagles (6-0) flashed a dynamic offense, rolling up 603 total yards with a bevy of playmakers – running back Mondrell Dean scored three TDs, one on a 42-yard interception return and freshman backup running back Amellio Miller added a pair of scoring runs.
South Charleston (6-0) ran a whopping 70 offensive plays Friday, a school record, and piled up 264 yards on the ground and 339 in the air. Miller led the ground game with 138 yards on 11 carries and Dunn added 69 on 10 attempts.
Donavin Davis, who caught TD passes of 1 and 59 yards from Dunn, led the receivers with five catches for 106 yards but suffered a knee injury late in the game. Shyleik Kinney had four grabs for 95 yards, with a 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown on SC’s first offensive snap.
However, the Black Eagles fought their own demons much of the night – losing three fumbles in the first half, winding up with 18 penalties for 148 yards, having four extra-point kicks blocked, failing to recover a Princeton onside kick and also having a punt blocked.
Princeton’s lone score in the first half came on a 41-yard fumble return by Amir Powell after Elijah Padgett sacked Dunn and knocked the ball loose. In the second half, Grant Cochran threw TD passes of 15 yards to Ethan Parsons and 17 yards to Josiah Honaker. The Tigers (6-3) were the No. 10 seed.
No. 1 seed Cabell Midland (5-0) advanced past No. 9 Spring Mills (5-2) into the semifinals due to the COVID map.
No. 3 Musselman (7-1) advanced past No. 6 Spring Valley (4-1) in the quarterfinals, also due to the COVID map.
No. 5 Bridgeport (7-1) also advanced past No. 4 and defending Class AAA state champion Martinsburg (5-1). The Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs due to the COVID map.
Bridgeport is slated to play Cabell Midland on Sunday, Nov. 29 in the one of the two semifinals if Cabell County drops from orange on the Nov. 28 map release.
Musselman is set to face South Charleston on Nov. 29 in the other semifinal if Berkeley County drops to gold or better on the Nov. 28 map.
Class A
In the Class A quarterfinals over the weekend: No. 7 Ritchie County beat No. 2 Greenbrier West. 38-29; No. 4 St. Marys defeated No. 5 Midland Trail 52-49; and No. 8 Pendleton County was a 41-17 winner over No. 16 Tygarts Valley.
The other Class A quarterfinal between Tolsia (4-2) and East Hardy (6-2) was canceled due to the COVID map and both teams were eliminated.
Ritchie County improved to 10-2, while St. Marys is 9-1 and Pendleton County 7-2.
Pendleton County is scheduled to play at St. Marys on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the state semjfinals.
-- Paul Adkins of the Logan Banner contributed to this report