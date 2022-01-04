GLENHAYES – It's not very often you see a high school basketball team put up 65 points in a single half.
Man did just that on Monday night at Tolsia as the Class A No. 3-ranked Hillbillies rolled to a 90-36 win on the road over the Rebels at Glenhayes.
Man, the defending Class A state champions, improved to 5-2 on the season with the win and bounced back from last Thursday night's disappointing 58-55 loss at Mingo Central.
Man coach TJ Blevins was said his Billies “laid an egg” against the Miners and he put his team to work with a New Year's Day practice instead of giving his team the holiday off.
The Billies responded against Tolsia, blistering the nets for 10 made 3-pointers in the first half and leading by an eye-popping 65-9 score.
“I got onto them pretty hard after the loss to Mingo,” Coach Blevins said. “We came out overconfident and we went up there and laid an egg. I challenged them at practice. I was going to give them off for New Year's Eve but we went at it for about three hours. Then we practiced for about two and a half hours on New Year's Day. Tonight, you saw what we can do in that first half. We're starting to gel more and more.”
Man led by as many as 58 points in the second half.
“I hate to have big leads like that,” Coach Blevins said. “I was in (Tolsia) Coach (Brian) Stacy's shoes in my first year at Man when we were winless. We got thumped a lot that year.”
Blevins rested all of his starters in the second half except point guard Jordan Adams. All 11 Billies played and all of them scored in the rout. Man sank 13 3-pointers on the night.
Aden Martin led Man with a 21-point effort. Caleb Blevins netted 18 and Trey Brown 14.
Blevins sank five treys in the game, his last coming on a 35-foot heave at the buzzer which put Man on top by 56 points at the intermission.
Martin sank a trio of 3s and Brown had two, all coming in the first half.
Parker Watts led Tolsia (2-7) with 16 points. He made a pair of 3s and was the only Rebel to reach double digits in scoring.
Tolsia led 3-0 early on a 3 by Watts.
It then caved in quickly.
Brown tied the game with a 3 and Jeremiah Harless put Man up for good at 5-3 with a pair of free throws with 5:30 to go in the first quarter.
Martin later drilled back-to-back 3s as Man led 15-3.
Man's 18-0 run, capped off by Caleb Blevins' old-fashioned three-point play, then put the Hillbillies ahead 18-3.
Blevins later canned a pair of 3s as Man led 26-4 after one.
The Billies would outscore the Rebels 39-5 in the second quarter, going on a 12-0 run to take a 38-4 lead with 5:12 left until the half.
Blevins sank three 3-points in the second period.
Later in the frame, Martin scored three straight buckets in a span of 31 seconds to put the Billies on top 49-7.
Jacob Walls and James Scites added seven points each for Man. Colton Miller had six and Adams five, while Harless and Brady Hall-Montgomery tallied four each. Andrew Cozart and Zayden Sherrod chipped in with two points each.
Man led 79-27 after three.
The Billies are hoping to make it back to Charleston to defend their 2021 state championship.
Only one starter, Blevins, is back from that year's team.
Newcomers Martin and Brown, a pair of transfers from Logan High School, have fit in nicely for the new-look Billies, which also lost starters Austin Ball (Miller School, Va.), Jackson Tackett (Logan) and Ryan Cozart (graduation) from last year's 16-2 team.
Scites and Adams have also both played well at the point in place of graduated All-State senior Peyton Adams.
“The more floor time these guys get the better we get,” Coach Blevins said of this year's team. “We all play this regular season to get ready for the post-season anyway. This is just the warm-ups. If we can keep this moving it's going to be fun by February.”
Man plays Richwood on Wednesday in the Beckley tourney, then hosts Van on Friday, Jan. 7 before playing at Parkersburg Catholic on Jan. 8.
MAN 84, SHERMAN 59: Five Man players reached double digits in scoring at Sherman on Tuesday, Dec. 28, as the Billies rolled over the Tide, 84-59.
Aden Martin led the way with 27 points. Trey Brown had 16, Caleb Blevins 13, James Scites 11 and Jacob Walls 10.
Jordan Adams added six points and Jeremiah Harless three.
A.J. Skeens tallied 17 points to lead Sherman (5-1) and Logan Green chipped in 13.
–
2021-22 Man High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (5-2):
Dec. 8: Tolsia, W 72-38
Dec. 10: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), L 51-54 (OT)
Dec. 11: vs. Mount View (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), W 41-39
Dec. 18: vs. Buffalo (at King Coal Classic, Logan), W 73-50
Dec. 28: at Sherman, W 84-59
Dec. 30: at Mingo Central, L 55-58
Jan. 3: at Tolsia, W 90-36
Jan. 5: vs. Richwood (at Beckley), TBA
Jan. 7: Van, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Parkersburg Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13: Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.