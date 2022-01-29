LOGAN – Mingo Central put on a shooting clinic on Saturday night at Logan.
The hot-shooting Miners went nuclear hot, sinking 69% of its shots from the floor and a sizzling 63% from beyond the 3-point arc.
It still wasn't enough, however, as Mingo Central fell 76-66 to the Class AAA No. 1-ranked Logan Wildcats at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan, playing on consecutive nights, stayed unbeaten and ran its record to 12-0 on the season. The Miners dropped to 4-6.
Mingo Central hung around, kept making its shots and refused to be put away early.
A 23-point third-quarter hole and Logan's 38-19 rebounding edge proved to be too much.
“We just couldn't put them away,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “We would get up by 20 and they would hit a couple of 3s and get a couple of offensive rebounds and get right back into it. I didn't think we did a very good job of managing the game down the stretch. We knew that there was going to be a little bit of a hangover from last night (a 67-62 win by Logan over 4A South Charleston). We have veteran guys and we have to be better than that.”
Big stats were recorded on both sides.
Logan's Scotty Browning led the way as he poured in a game-high 27 points, connecting on five shots from 3-point land.
Garrett Williamson was just as impressive, nearly recording a triple-double. In fact he was just one assist short of the feat as he finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
“I thought Scotty and Garrett played pretty well tonight,” Green said.
Jackson Tackett, one of three Logan seniors honored on Senior Night, also reached double digits in scoring with 16 points. Chase Maynard and Chance Maynard, Logan's other two seniors, started. Chance Maynard had four points on the night.
Justin May led the Miners with a 19-point effort, ripping the nets for five makes from 3-point land. Preston Smith and Ethan Thomason each tallied 12 points, while Matt Hatfield netted 10 points. Hatfield and Thomason each made two treys.
Mingo Central was 24 of 35 from the floor and 10 of 16 from 3. Logan sank 30 of 57 shots for 53% and were true on 9 of 27 of its 3s for 33.3%.
“It seems like every time teams come to the field house teams shoot the crap out of it,” Green said. “We found a way to win again.”
Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins said he was proud of his team's effort and scorching hot shooting performance.
“I'm proud of our kids,” he said. “We didn't quit and we played to the last whistle. You have to give Logan a lot of credit. They are a great team. We have some good shooters, obviously, that showed tonight but we have to do some other things. We have to take care of the basketball and guard better. We feel like this team is going to keep getting better and better as we go. We have a great group of kids. These kids are learning and learning how to play together. We're not going to give up.”
The Wildcats led 15-13 after one quarter and fell behind 18-17 in the early moments of the second quarter.
Powered by a trio of Browning 3s in the second, Logan would go on a 25-7 run and grab a commanding 42-25 halftime lead. The Cats would outscore Mingo 27-12 in the stanza.
The Logan lead swelled to 51-28 in the third as Logan went on a 9-3 run. Aiden Slack and Williamson fueled the run with a pair of treys.
The Wildcats led the Miners 65-48 after three but could not fully put the Miners away.
A layup by Smith closed the gap to 65-52.
It was 74-60 Logan with 3:52 left after Smith's spin move down the lane.
The Miners stayed within 76-62 with 3:24 left after two makes from the charity stripe by Hatfield.
Smith's free throws with 1:32 left made it a 76-66 ballgame, finishing out the scoring.
Slack and Jaxon Cogar added five points each for the Cats. Mingo Central also got seven points from Jake Cline and six from Jarius Jackson.
Logan is scheduled to return to action with Friday night's big Cardinal Conference clash at Poca in the Battle of the Number Ones. The Dots (12-1), led by University of Virginia recruit Isaac McKneely, are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA and have one of the top defenses in the state.
“It's going to be rocking down there,” Green said about Logan's game at Poca. “They have a great student section and a great crowd. They have the Player of the Year probably in Isaac McKneely. We will have to go in ready to play.”
The Dots, and their deliberate style of slow-down ball, have held opponents to under 30 points five times this season.
It should be an interesting contrast with the run-and-gun, caffeine-infused, high energy style of the Wildcats.
“I hope that we can get into the 50s or 60s. But that is tough to do with them,” Green said. “It's a big clash of styles.”
The Miners host county rival Tug Valley on Tuesday, then play Johnson Central (Ky.) on Feb. 4 in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at Williamson.
Mingo Central, which plays in a three-team sectional in Class AA with Chapmanville and Liberty-Raleigh, could be a force to be reckoned with come post-season time.
The Miners, however, have dropped four straight, all on the road. Out of Mingo's last 12 games, seven will be at home and two more will be at the nearby Williamson Fieldhouse, the Miners' second “home” court.
“We've been on the road for eight days,” Elkins said. “We're getting better. We don't get to play Chapmanville this year. We couldn't work it out on the schedule. We beat Liberty-Raleigh twice and we played Bluefield, a regional opponent pretty close. We feel like we are still in the game and still have a chance.”