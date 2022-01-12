WEST MADISON – Scott jumped out to an early 10-0 lead on Tuesday and never took their foot off the gas in downing visiting No. 8 Chapmanville, 76-42, on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Madison.
Just 10 months ago in the Hawk’s Nest, Scott’s then-sophomore guard Reece Carden hit a 3-point shot to beat the buzzer and push Scott to a 54-53 win over their Class AA Corridor G rival.
It was one of many exciting footnotes in a chapter of quality rivalry prep southern West Virginia boys basketball.
The Skyhawks (4-4) didn’t need heroics from Carden but his game-high 22 points didn’t hurt, either.
“We are finally starting to get guys healthy, we’ve had guys sick and we’ve had guys out for various reasons and we’ve finally got our depth back and our guys are in shape,” said Scott coach Shawn Ballard. “We got after it defensively all night and when we create things on defense, it feeds us on the offensive end.”
Scott flexed in the second frame on the strength of Carden’s six points but he shared the wealth – as eight Skyhawks scored in the quarter that produced a 26-9 run that resulted in a 40-18 lead at intermission.
The Tigers' (4-5) only double-digit frame came in the final one, where they posted 16 points lead by four from Zion Blevins.
In a fast-paced game that took barely 1:15 to play, Scott made crisp passes and continuously found the open man.
“We’ve got nine guys who can score the basketball so we aren’t looking for the best shot we’re looking for the best shot for Scott,” Ballard said. “We did a good job of passing up good for great tonight.”
Carden buried three of Scott six 3-point buckets and the junior guard hit all five of his free throw attempts while blocking three Tiger shots.
“We’ve had a tough schedule early and we’ve got Logan and South Charleston coming up,” Ballard said. “You aren’t going to get better playing a weak schedule. Hopefully, that will battle-test us for tournament time.”
Braxton Dolin added 12 points for Scott and Dylan Grant 10. Chapmanville was led by nine points from Blevins, eight from Isaac Butcher and seven from Drew Berry.