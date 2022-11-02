Marshall’s Andre Sam (20), right, attempts to bring down Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall (10) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Coastal Carolina tight end Jacob Jenkins (84), left, receives a pass as Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) closes in as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8), left, attempts to break away from Coastal Carolina’s Lance Boykin (7) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Coastal Carolina's Braylon Ryan (40), right, takes down Marshall's Khalan Laborn (8) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14), left, runs a keeper toward Coastal Carolina’s Rolan Wooden II (90) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall’s Andre Sam (20), right, attempts to bring down Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall (10) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Coastal Carolina tight end Jacob Jenkins (84), left, receives a pass as Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) closes in as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8), left, attempts to break away from Coastal Carolina’s Lance Boykin (7) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Coastal Carolina's Braylon Ryan (40), right, takes down Marshall's Khalan Laborn (8) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14), left, runs a keeper toward Coastal Carolina’s Rolan Wooden II (90) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A fast start was all Coastal Carolina needed, jumping to a 21-point lead over the Marshall football team in the opening quarter on their way to a 24-13 win at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington Saturday night, spoiling the Herd’s homecoming.
Each of the Chanticleers’ (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) first three drives ended in touchdowns, one rushing each from quarterback Grayson McCall and backup signal caller Bryce Carpenter, opening up a 14-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.
McCall then threw a 37-yard touchdown to Jacob Jenkins to extend the lead to 21-0, setting a new school record for passing touchdowns with the 73rd of his career at Coastal Carolina.
But as fast a start as Coastal Carolina had, they cooled off quickly after the Herd (4-4, 1-3 SBC) defense made adjustments from the first quarter to the second, holding the Chants’ offense scoreless in the second quarter and limiting them to just 271 total yards after they amassed 190 on the first three drives alone.
“I thought they started slow, and it caught up to us,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “You can’t give a team like that a 21-point lead. It changes the way they play. It changes the way you have to play. Obviously, they settled down, which was good to see … but way too many missed opportunities.”
The Marshall offense then scored 10 straight before halftime to trim the deficit, using big plays and a little bit of luck.
The first score was set up by a 61-yard completion from Cam Fancher to Corey Gammage, who had the ball knocked out at the 15-yard line, but it was recovered by his teammate, Talik Keaton, who advanced it to the Coastal Carolina 2. Khalan Laborn scored two plays later. Rece Verhoff’s extra point cut the Chanticleers’ lead to 21-7.
Verhoff split the uprights from 40 yards away on the next drive to make the score 21-10 with 4:23 left in the first half. His second attempt of the day, a 45-yarder, was blocked, but later in the third quarter he connected from 39 yards to pull the Herd within a possession of the visitors, 21-13, with 2:49 left in the period.
Cam Fancher made his second consecutive start and completed 19 passes for 320 yards, just the second 300-plus-yard performance from a Marshall quarterback this season.
After another quick three-and-out by the Chants, their defense forced the first turnover of the contest when the ball was stripped from Laborn and recovered by Shan Bruce, who returned it to Marshall’s 36 and set up Coastal Carolina’s first scoring drive since the first quarter.
McCall converted on a third-and-5, picking up eight yards to set up first-and-goal, but the Chanticleers couldn’t punch it in and settled for a 27-yard field goal from Kade Hensley to extend the lead back to two possessions, 24-13, with under 12 minutes to go.
With under six minutes to go, Marshall had driven down inside the CCU 20-yard line by way of a pair of completions from Fancher to Gammage but failed on a fourth-down attempt on a pass intended for Laborn in the back of the end zone, preserving a two-possession lead late in the game.
Huff said he thought about kicking a field goal in that situation, but thought the chances of converting were as good or equal to making a kick.
“I thought about it, but we’re 50/50 on field goals,” Huff said. “I thought we had an opportunity to convert it. It was a good ball to Khalan (Laborn), who had a chance to make a play, which would have changed the landscape a little bit.”
Herd wide receiver Gammage had a career-high 187 yards on eight catches in the loss, his second consecutive 100-yard game. Laborn’s streak of 100-yard rushing games ended at seven, as he was held to 59 yards on 16 attempts.
“We didn’t play well enough to win today,” Huff said. “I still love these guys. I love this town. We came in today and the atmosphere was great. We’ve got to be better, and we will be.”
Marshall next faces Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Monarchs are coming off a 31-17 loss to Georgia State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.