HUNTINGTON - For the last week, Marshall coach Charles Huff couldn't wait to announce his first staff with the Herd.
On Wednesday, that day finally came - well, for the most part.
Huff announced nine of his 10 on-field coaches and much of his support staff during Wednesday's National Signing Day press conference.
"I was lucky enough to get every one of my guys that I wanted, the firsts on my list," Huff said.
The staff has been previously reported, but came official over the last few days as background checks were finalized.
One new note from Wednesday's presser was that longtime Marshall assistant Mark Gale, who has been with Marshall since 1990 and served recently as the director of football operations, is returning to the program.
Gale joins offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Cramsey as the lone staffing holdovers for the program from the 2020 season.
"As of Jan. 19, it will have started year 32," Gale said. "The first time I introduced myself to you, we didn't have press conferences, computers, cell phones, so we've been here a while."
Gale, who has been vital in event-planning and community outreach in the Tri-State, spoke of being joined on staff by several others whom he has seen either play or coach at Marshall previously.
That staff includes guys such as new Marshall defensive line coach Ralph Street, who played for Gale on the Herd defensive line from 1998-2001, and linebackers coach Shannon Morrison, whom was one of the first signees for Gale as an assistant with the Herd under head coach Jim Donnan during the 1990 season.
Much like Morrison's return to Huntington, Gale also is reunited with tight ends coach/assistant head coach Bill Legg, who returns to Marshall for the third time during his coaching career.
While there is plenty of nostalgia among the Herd's staff, there is also plenty of youth and enthusiasm, as evidenced by strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford.
"I know one speed and that's wide open," Ashford said. "I want to say thank you to Coach Huff. The reason I say thank you is my passion is character development of young men through the weight room. It's instilling discipline and relentless work ethic day in and day out. That's how we operate."
Another major part of the new energy includes wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Clint Trickett, the former West Virginia University who has also previously been at Florida Atlantic.
"Glad to be back in the state that I'm from - my home state," Trickett said. "Everybody's been embracing us - myself, the staff, everyone - with open arms and I'm glad to be back."
Others introduced on Wednesday include running backs coach Telly Lockette, offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey, cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer.
Sharrod Everett, who will also serve as Huff's chief of staff, was also introduced on Wednesday.
While the staff comes from many different backgrounds in football, Huff felt these guys presented the proper fit for his first staff at Marshall.
"I can't thank these men enough for trusting me, trusting my vision, buying in to my belief and also buying in to what Marshall stands for," Huff said.
Huff added that the fit of the staff is important, given the demands of the job and what his own expectations are in terms of work ethic and building the program the right way.
"We spend 14, 15 hours a day with each other," Huff said. "A lot of these men will see the guy next to them more than they will see their wife and kids during the season so you have to make sure it's the right fit. That was big to me."
While the majority of the staff was introduced, there were two positions that were not announced as anticipated: defensive coordinator and director of recruiting.
Huff, whose press conference was slated for 5 p.m. in hopes of getting both cleared for the ability to introduce them as part of the staff, said that as soon as those hires are approved, they will be announced.
The defensive coordinator is expected to be Lance Guidry, who comes to Marshall after serving as safeties coach at Florida Atlantic last season.
According to HerdNation, Huff's director of recruiting is expected to be Mike Villagrana, a former West Virginia University tight end who has been at Mississippi State in a similar capacity.
COOMBS SIGNED: Wide receiver Caleb Coombs signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon to finish off the 2021 recruiting class for Marshall’s football program.
The Thundering Herd announced nine early signees in December.
“It’s about the ones we sign and that we sign the right ones,” said Marshall head coach Charles Huff. “I think Caleb is a great example of that. He is a young man that fits a need we have and that’s speed … speed at the wide receiver position, the returner position, the kick coverage game. Speed kills, we all know that. Having him fall in love with this place, this staff, is huge because it shows our expectation for the level of player we’re recruiting.”
“Hopefully some of the kids in the Class of 2022, 2023 and on down the line will see that Marshall has a product that is tops in the country.”
A four-star designation was given to Coombs by Rivals.com. Marshall also has seven of its newcomers ranked as three-star prospects and two more as two-stars by Rivals, ESPN or 247Sports.com - or some combination of the three.