HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick welcomed new head football coach Charles Huff to the program Tuesday afternoon, presenting him a Marshall jersey with the number 31 during an introductory press conference at the Drinko Library livestreamed to a virtual audience.
Being introduced as the 31st head coach in Marshall history was an impactful moment for Huff, who just 20 years ago, walked on to the Hampton football program to earn his first collegiate jersey.
As Huff spoke, the emotions overcame him as he thought about his journey to becoming an FBS head coach.
“A lot of hard work went into it,” Huff said as he choked back tears. “A lot of people took a chance on me and I’m going to make sure those people don’t regret it.”
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/3JoXsh82Jxs” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
Those emotions started on Monday evening when his flight touched down in Charleston and he made the drive to Huntington to walk onto the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the first time.
Huff described that feeling of looking around the stadium, knowing it housed a program that he now leads.
“I could hear the crowd and there’s nobody there,” Huff said. “I’m a firm believer that you’ve got to have a vision before it becomes real. The vision that I had when I was a 5-year-old kid about leading a program came real last night.”
The 37-year-old Denton, Maryland, native spoke of being a young football player and looking up to former Marshall great Byron Leftwich, who was an icon in the area where Huff grew up.
“As a kid growing up just outside the D.C. area, Byron Leftwich was like a folk hero to us,” Huff said. “I played O-line and I wanted to play quarterback, so I always thought the big guy could play quarterback.”
Now, Huff is getting his shot to quarterback his own program after moving up through the coaching ranks over the last 15 years.
It only took the 30 minutes of the press conference for Huff to show Marshall supporters exactly what they are going to get in their new head coach.
Huff broke down everything that his program was about — from recruiting philosophies to staff requirements and even some schematics he likes to incorporate.
At each turn, there was an energy level and charisma that was palpable.
It is one of the things that Hamrick spoke on in his excitement about the hire.
“I think he’s going to bring enthusiasm,” Hamrick said. “He’s going to bring something that we really need to this program. Of all the people that we spoke with about Coach Huff, they had nothing but good things to say about Coach Huff.
“You look back when you hire coaches — where they’ve been, who they’ve worked for, what type of programs have they been in — and he checks all the boxes, checks every one of them.”
Huff comes to Marshall fresh off winning the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship as the associate head coach/running backs coach on the staff of Nick Saban, the Fairmont, West Virginia, native who has won six titles in 12 years with the Crimson Tide.
Saban’s championship mentality is what Huff wants to bring to Huntington with him from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but he said everyone — players, coaches, fan and community leaders — must be on board with his vision for the process to work.
“In everything that we do, everyone has got to take ownership relative to their role to the program that they are going to be the best and invest and commit to making it the best program in Conference USA,” Huff said.
For Huff, that means grinding harder than other programs every day — not just some days. It was part of Huff’s talk on wanting his team to be a “champion” each day they take the field.
“I can promise you, me and my coaching staff will not be outworked,” Huff said.
Huff didn’t just talk about hard work; instead, he showed it by example in his first day on the job in Huntington, which started with him getting out and meeting members of the community over coffee at The Market on 3rd Avenue.
Huff even joked — sort of — about not being able to officially get to work as quickly as he liked because he had to finalize paperwork for human resources during the morning that kept him from hitting the ground running as fast as he would have liked.
Following the press conference, however, that tempo hit a gear more suited to Huff’s liking as he went to meet with players before heading to speak with the current staff members on site.
Huff acknowledged the staff that was in place under Holliday, praising them for the success of the program and saying that would be taken into serious consideration as he forms his staff moving forward for his first season in 2021.
“(It’s) no different than we are doing with the players,” Huff said. “We are going to continue to recruit and we’re going to continue to bring in talent. I think it’s my job to recruit the current players and recruit the current coaches, because you don’t have the success that you’ve had here at this university without really good coaches, so it’s my job to make sure that all the puzzle pieces fit together so we can continue to build on the success that this program has had.”
Marshall is coming off a 7-3 season in which the team started 7-0 and was ranked as high as No. 15, so the Herd’s situation is not a rebuild.
In fact, with the talent that could return to Huntington, Huff is likely inheriting a team that may be favored to win a Conference USA East Division title.
Huff is not shying away from the challenge, nor from any expectations placed on the program.
“The expectations are high, but I can promise you that my expectations are higher,” Huff said.
Huff, whose contract is a four-year deal worth $755,500 per season, replaces Marshall head coach Doc Holliday, who went 85-54 in 11 seasons at the helm of the Herd.