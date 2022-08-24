HUNTINGTON — Marshall students have only just returned to classes, but the quarterbacks on the football team are already preparing for their final exams.
A tight quarterback competition will come to a close as early as Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, head coach Charles Huff says, as a decision is made on who will start for the Herd under center this year.
“We had set in our minds to do it by the middle of next week,” Huff said following Saturday’s scrimmage. “We knew this scrimmage was going to be important.”
Many might presume that starter to be Henry Colombi, a transfer from Texas Tech who already has five years of experience in his arm, but Huff is looking at every detail with a fine-tooth comb, making Cam Fancher a dark horse candidate for the starting job.
“I think it’s a close competition because I think they are polar opposites,” Huff said. “The things that Henry is able to do to separate himself, Cam can’t do. The things Cam can do to separate himself, Henry can’t do.”
The final decision will be made based on each quarterback’s performance in Monday’s practice, where they will get to take control of the offense for a 7-on-7 drill.
“We’ll do a two-minute (drill) where they call the plays, and we’ll do a 7-on-7, give them the down and distance, and they’ll call the plays,” Huff said. “Not to say the quarterback is going to be the play caller, but you get a real feel for who gets it.”
It’s an opportunity to show they can do more than just understand the offense — they can take complete control and command it.
“That’s kind of their final exam,” Huff said. “On 3rd-and-5 if you call ‘All Go,’ then you’re playing ‘Madden’ and not football. If you can’t verbalize our system and formations and motions, that’s an issue.”
Both Fancher and Colombi were on campus for spring practice, but Colombi was not eligible to participate so Fancher ran with the first-team offense, seeing valuable reps both in practice and the spring scrimmage.
Once Colombi was eligible, the first-team reps have been split between him and Fancher, with each getting a chance to show their strengths.
“I think you saw Cam was able to get out on the run, which was really good. That’s one of the things he brings to the table, but the beauty of Cam is he’s not just a runner, he can stand in there and throw it,” Huff said of the redshirt freshman Fancher, while also complementing Colombi’s efforts.
“Henry was able to move the group down the field on a two-minute drive, which was good. Standing out there he’s got that quarterback command (and does) those little things an experienced quarterback does,” Huff said.
But the performance of each in each of the scrimmage periods held this fall was never meant to be the final evaluation.
“The final exam is needed,” Huff said. “Anytime you set a plan, you have to work the plan. We said the final was going to be after this scrimmage, and I think it’s only fair to do it that way.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.