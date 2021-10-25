HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team played the role of spectator this weekend as it enjoyed the final week off before returning to Conference USA action.
The Thundering Herd entered its bye week with plenty of momentum after earning a 49-21 road win at North Texas, which gives the team a pair of wins prior to its week off.
While Marshall took the week off, things around them in Conference USA also tightened up as Florida Atlantic went on the road and dominated Charlotte to put both even with the Herd at 2-1 in league play following the weekend.
Western Kentucky also had a chance to make it a four-way tie for the lead in the East Division with a game at FIU late Saturday that was not done by press time.
Regardless of results this weekend, Marshall’s football team still has everything in front of it with games against the East leaders still upcoming during the final five games of the regular season.
With momentum on its side and a crucial stretch upcoming, Marshall head coach Charles Huff doesn’t want his team to forget any of the feelings from the first part of the season — both good and bad.
Huff said, in retrospect, the three losses should teach the team just as much as the last two wins.
“If we can learn from the way we felt in the three games we didn’t get the results we wanted, and if we can remember the feeling we had in the locker room versus ODU, in the locker room versus North Texas, hopefully that will propel us to do the things we need to do throughout the week to get the results we want,” Huff said.
For Marshall, this week is a critical juncture as they get set to host an FIU team that has struggled over the past two years and is in a period of transition, it seems, with the position of head coach being posted on the school’s jobs site.
However, Marshall needs to be disciplined in its approach this week for several reasons.
With the Herd coming off a bye week, there is the opportunity for a letdown in the momentum that had been built from the North Texas win.
Also, it would be easy for the Herd to somewhat overlook the FIU game by seeing its final four games coming against league opponents who are all within one game of their division lead.
Marshall has proven that when focus isn’t proper, the team can fall to anyone (see Middle Tennessee), so Huff is expected to reiterate the importance of focus and a one-game-at-a-time approach to his team this week.
The blueprint for that discussion even started during the off week before Huff allowed the players to get away from football for a few days.
“I asked the guys (this week) in a meeting, ‘Does something bad have to happen again for us to start playing the way we know we should play, or can we learn from the feeling that we had in those three games where we went to the locker room and we didn’t have the result we wanted?’” Huff said.
Huff said the reason for Marshall’s recent success in its wins over Old Dominion and North Texas come down to one aspect — especially on the defensive end.
“If you look at the last two games, we’ve been a lot more consistent than what we were in the previous three,” Huff said. “If we play the way we’ve played — especially last week — we’re going to put ourselves in better position.”