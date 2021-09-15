Austin Ball has received many college offers already.
One offer, however, has stood out — the one from West Virginia University.
Ball, a 6-foot-7 basketball standout and former Man High School star, has received a scholarship offer recently from WVU and head coach Bob Huggins.
Ball, reclassified as a junior, transferred out of Man High School and is now attending the Miller School of Albemarle in Virginia.
Ball led Man to the 2021 Class A state championship and was the captain of the All-State team and was named to the All-Tournament team as he averaged 24 points per game. He scored the most points (72) of any player in the Class A state tourney field.. He averaged 19.5 points per game last season for the Hillbillies.
“He’s very versatile. If we get in trouble he can bring the ball up the floor for us anytime,” Man coach TJ Blevins said. “I have to list him as the center because I like the old way of having two guards, two forwards and a center but he can play the one through five positions. In college, he will be a two or a three.”
Ball has received many other Division I offers, including: Marshall, Virginia Tech, Fairfield, Radford, Drexel and Stetson.
Back in May, he finished off Man’s state championship win with an exclamation point slam dunk with 11 seconds left as the Billies closed out on an 11-0 run. He had 20 points and six rebounds in the 43-36 state title game win over Pendleton County.
Ball also led Man to wins over Webster County (81-54) and Tucker County (74-34) in the state tourney as the Billies finished with a 16-2 record. He had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Tucker and 25 points vs. Webster.
He is listed at No. 86 in the nation on the Rivals Top 100 list.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.