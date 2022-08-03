SOUTH CHARLESTON — Huntington High School’s mascot is the Highlander, but in the Mountain State Athletic Conference the school’s football team is the rabbit.
Every other program in the MSAC is chasing Huntington, which was picked as the favorite to win the league in a poll of the league’s coaches on Thursday.
The Highlanders received five of 10 first-place votes and 93 points to edge No. 2 Cabell Midland, which picked up four first-place nods and 90 points. Spring Valley was the No. 1 pick by one coach and tallied 80 points to rank third.
“That’s great and dandy, but it’s a pre-season poll,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said during the league’s media day at the Little Creek Park Golf Course. “I appreciate the coaches voting that way. It’s a tough conference. I remember last year we were picked fourth. Those things don’t mean a whole lot.”
The Highlanders exceeded expectations last year, going 13-1, winning the MSAC championship and reaching the Class AAA state championship game before losing to Martinsburg. Huntington returns considerable talent — particularly at the skill positions — but must replace four starters on the offensive line.
Heading the returnees are all-state quarterback Gavin Lochow and defensive end Donovan Garrett.
Seals said his team won’t rest on last year’s laurels.
“Our guys take the workmanlike approach,” Seals said. “It doesn’t matter where we are. We have to go out each day and get better, continue to progress as a program and work hard to leave their legacy on Huntington High football.”
George Washington was fourth in the poll, followed by Hurricane, Parkersburg, Riverside, South Charleston, Capital and St. Albans.
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said he is excited about his team, especially its depth.
“We have some good kids coming back and coming up,” Salmons said. “We have a lot of depth, probably the most we’ve ever had.”
GW coach Steve Edwards lauded Salmons for the Knights’ deep roster and said he wished he has such a luxury.
“Our weakness is numbers,” Edwards said. “The ones we do have are solid. We can’t have too many injuries and get ourselves in a bad spot.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.