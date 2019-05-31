HUNTINGTON - Maybe Huntington St. Joe's team van will follow Hurricane's bus to Appalachian Power Park.
Both those teams will play in the state high school baseball tournament this week. Hurricane is a frequent visitor, but St. Joe is in the state tournament for the first time since 1987, long before it moved to its current location.
The second-seeded Redskins (32-3) play No. 3 seed Hedgesville (24-8) 50 minutes after the conclusion of the 5 p.m. semifinal featuring top-seeded St. Albans (32-4) and No. 4 seed Wheeling Park (20-9) on Friday. The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
St. Joe's Irish (21-10) take a No. 4 seed into Friday's 10 a.m. semifinal vs. top-seeded Moorefield (25-11). The other semifinal, 0 minutes after the end of the St. Joe-Moorefield game, pits No. 2 Charleston Catholic (26-8) against third-seeded Wheeling Central (22-8). Winners meet at 1 p.m.Saturday in the championship game.
In Class AA, No. 1 Bridgeport (28-7), the defending champion, plays No. 4 seed Shady Spring (19-9) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Second seed Frankfort (26-5) takes on No. 3 Scott (27-7) 50 minutes after the first semifinal. The championship is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Defending champion Hurricane will make its sixth state tournament appearance. The Redskins lost to Jefferson 11-1 in 1999, defeated Logan 5-2 in 2002, beat Riverside 9-2 in 2014, lost to St. Albans 8-2 in 2017 and beat Wheeling Park 11-5 last season.
The Redskins played St. Albans twice this season, losing 2-1 on March 22 and 2-0 on April 30.
"In baseball, you have to turn the page," Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. "We have a good group who can do that. They're a fun group. We're ready to play."
St. Joe has faced two of the three other Class A semifinalist this year, losing 11-0 to Wheeling Central on April 5 and defeating Charleston Catholic twice, 9-5 on March 21 and 3-2 on April 24.
Irish coach Dave Jenkins said he is proud of his team's accomplishments.
"We've beaten Charleston Catholic twice and we Double-A Winfield on the road and they were ranked No. 5," Jenkins said. "Buffalo's been a power for years and we beat them. Lenny (Washington) threw a perfect game against Fairland.