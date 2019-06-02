The defending state champions took on the reigning state player of the year Saturday when No. 2 seed Hurricane (32-5) met No. 3 Hedgesville (25-8) in the second Class AAA semifinal at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. First pitch in the rain-delayed game was set for 5:30 p.m.
Hurricane made it back to Power Park despite losing 10 seniors off last year's title team, most of them starters. Their reward? Facing one of the state's most dominant pitchers in Eagles' senior left-hander Chase DeLauter, who signed with James Madison University.
DeLauter is unbeaten in eight decisions this season and has carved out a 0.73 earned run average. He averages nearly two strikeouts per inning, with 71 Ks in 38 1/3 innings against just 11 walks. He's also hitting an astounding .612 with 42 runs batted in.
Those numbers are no less numbing than what he turned in last season when he was selected as the John Lowery Award winner as the player of the year by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. As a junior, DeLauter hit an even .500 and on the mound carried a 10-1 record with a 1.95 ERA.
Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin hasn't seen either DeLauter or Hedgesville this season - the Eagles' closest opponents to the Kanawha Valley area, after all, were Greenbrier East, Morgantown and University.
"Obviously, we don't know a whole lot about them," Sutphin said. "We just know they're a really good team and came out of a good regional. And (DeLauter) is obviously a really good player - the Gatorade (state) player of the year this year and the state player of the year last year. But when you get down to four teams, that's what you're facing.
"Anything worth having never comes easy. We're a team that's been doubted since Day 1, and that will continue. But I'm sure our guys are looking forward to getting out on the field and competing."
Other top hitters for Hedgesville include senior Hunter Coe (.414, 35 RBIs), sophomore Kyle West (.395, 25 RBIs) and junior Joshua Rush (.348). Another pitching possibility is junior Parker Martin (4-1, 2.68).
Hurricane also sports a pair of players hitting above .400 in sophomore infielder Joel Gardner (.478, six home runs, 51 RBIs) and junior outfielder Austin Dearing (.443, 33 RBIs). Other top bats belong to freshman utility man Quarrier Phillips (.349) and junior infielder-pitcher Tyler Cox (.333, 31 RBIs).
The Redskins will likely start their own NCAA Division I pitcher in senior left-hander Jonathan Blackwell (9-1, 1.21), who has struck out exactly 100 batters in 57 2/3 innings. His lone loss came to St. Albans and its unbeaten pitcher, Jake Carr, on March 22 by a 2-1 score.
While Hurricane plays in its third straight state tournament, Hedgesville makes its first appearance since winning the Class AAA crown in 2013.