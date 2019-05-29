The Associated Press
CINCINNATI - Jose Iglesias has been drawing rave reviews all season for his nifty glove work.
He contributed nicely at the plate Monday, too.
The slick-fielding Iglesias hit his first career grand slam off Mitch Keller in the right-hander's major league debut, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 Monday for a split of their day-night doubleheader.
"Every time you get such a lead, it doesn't hurt," Iglesias said. "I put a good swing on it to put my team in position to win the game. It feels good. I did it with the bat this time."
Iglesias' homer was part of a six-run first. Derek Dietrich and Yasiel Puig added back-to-back homers in the seventh against Alex McRae.
Pittsburgh rallied for an 8-5 victory in the opener, going ahead to stay when Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the Pirates' four-run eighth inning.
Kyle Crick (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Felipe Vzquez earned his 14th save.
The doubleheader was scheduled after the Pirates-Reds game March 30 was rained out.
Cincinnati jumped all over Keller (0-1). Nick Senzel walked, Jesse Winker singled and Eugenio Surez walked to load the bases with no outs in the first.
After Dietrich struck out, Puig singled in a run and Iglesias hit a drive to left-center for his fourth homer this season. Senzel also had an RBI single in the inning as the Reds sent 11 batters to the plate while Keller was throwing 41 pitches.
"We knew we had an opportunity in the first inning," Reds manager David Bell said. "The grand slam was huge. Their pitcher settled down and actually did a good job for them."
Keller, one of Pittsburgh's top prospects, allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two in four innings.
"The first inning didn't go the way I wanted it to, but I thought I responded well," the 23-year-old said. "The first inning, I was a little amped up and my offspeed pitches weren't as crisp as they were in the second, third and fourth innings."
REDS 10, CUBS 2: Nick Senzel showed why he is considered one of baseball's top prospects.
If the rookie can provide a consistent presence at the top of Cincinnati's lineup, he could give the last-place Reds a big lift.
Senzel had three hits, scored four times and cut down a runner at the plate, helping Tanner Roark and Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Sunday.
"It makes a difference, especially with what he can do when he's on base," manager David Bell said.
Led by Senzel, the top third of Cincinnati's lineup collected seven of the Reds' season-high 17 hits. Joey Votto singled twice in his third consecutive multihit game, and Eugenio Surez finished with two hits and three RBIs.
"I was not really good the last couple of days, the first two games of the series and the last game in Milwaukee," Senzel said. "I wasn't seeing it very well and I wasn't doing my job as a leadoff man. I just tried to simplify the game - get on base and let them score me."
The Reds also got five scoreless innings from Roark (4-3) in the rubber game of their weekend set against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati lost 14 of its previous 19 series against Chicago.
The Cubs were hurt by a shaky performance by Jos Quintana (4-4), and their dreary afternoon got even worse when Kris Bryant departed with an injury after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward in the sixth inning.
"He's doing OK. He's still under evaluation," manager Joe Maddon said. "We don't know exactly what we're doing with this whole thing yet. But we're trying to talk with the docs and find out exactly where we're at."
CUBS 8, REDS 6: Addison Russell delivered an impressive all-around performance on a wild day.
The Chicago Cubs needed every last bit of it, too.
Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since he was suspended for violating baseball's domestic violence policy, leading Chicago to an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
With the wind blowing out on a warm afternoon at the iconic neighborhood ballpark, Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward also connected to help the NL Central-leading Cubs rebound from a disappointing loss in the series opener Friday.
Russell finished with three hits and scored twice.
The second baseman also made a nice stab and tag to retire Jos Iglesias when he attempted to steal second in the eighth.
"I'm getting there," Russell said. "It's still a process right now. I think whenever the right time is here, I'm gonna be able to bloom."
Russell was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after completing his suspension this month, but he was recalled May 8 and hit his first homer of the season May 15 at Cincinnati.
He hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning Saturday, giving the Cubs a 3-2 lead. He also had a timely bunt single and scored a big insurance run in the eighth.
Tucker Barnhart hit a two-run homer for the last-place Reds, who finished with 14 hits. Yasiel Puig and Derek Dietrich also went deep.