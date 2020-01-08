LOGAN — Peyton Ilderton poured in 31 points for the Logan High School girls’ basketball team on Monday night as the Lady Cats defeated Class AA sectional foe Lincoln County, 62-52, at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Ilderton added 10 rebounds for Logan and had a double-double. She was 10 of 14 from the foul line.
Jill Tothe finished with 19 points as she had three 3-pointers.
Natalie Blankenship drained a pair of 3s and had six points. Raegan Quick had three points, Emma Elkins two and Alyssa Goff on. Elkins also had eight rebounds.
“It was a huge win for us,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Raegan Quick was in major foul trouble all night. Alyssa Goff and Rylee Conn subbed major minutes and did great jobs.”
Carly McComas led Lincoln County with 14 points.
Logan improved to 3-5 on the season with the win. Lincoln County dropped to 7-3.
Logan led 13-10 after one quarter, 27-25 at the half and 44-39 after three.
The Lady Cats are slated to host Sissonville on Thursday at 7 p.m. the host Belfry, Ky., on Jan. 13.