The Logan High School girls' basketball team won its seventh straight game with a 54-46 win at Class AAA sectional rival Wayne on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Wayne High School.

Logan avenged an earlier loss this season to Wayne and beat the Pioneers for the first time in five years.

The Class AAA No. 4 Lady Cats improved to 17-2 on the season with the win.

Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a game-high 27 points. She sank three 3s and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

Halle Crouse also reached double figures in scoring with 12 points. She also sank a trio of 3s.

Abbie Myers closed out with eight points, Natalie Blankenship tossed in four and Emma Elkins had two. Addyson Amick also had one point. Myers sank two 3-pointers.

Jasmine Tabor and Mikayla Stacy tallied 16 and 12 points to lead Wayne.

Wayne led 15-11 after one quarter before falling behind Logan 27-22 at the half. Logan led 43-39 after three and held an 11-7 edge in the fourth.

Wayne saw its 12-game winning streak come to a close and dropped to 15-3. The Pioneers, which won 49-39 at Logan earlier in the season, are ranked No. 3 in the state.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com

