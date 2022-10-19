MAN — It wasn’t the result that the Man Hillbillies hoped for on homecoming night.
Class AA No. 1 Independence (7-0) downed Man (6-2), 52-0 at George Queen Memorial field on Oct. 14.
“That’s one heck of a football team,” said Man head coach Harvey Arms. “They were runner up last year and this year they are darn good. I just appreciate how our team battled against them”
The Patriots and their squad of nineteen seniors put on quite the display that showed why they are ranked number one.
Running back Judah Price made sure to leave his mark on the Hillbillies by boasting six touchdowns on the ground for the night.
Independence won the toss and elected to kick off to Man for the start of the game. The Hillbillies had moments of life on their first drive, but eventually stalled out passed midfield and punted away to the Patriots.
Immediately, Patriots quarterback Trey Bowers launched a heave to his receiver Cyrus Goodson setting them up in the red zone. Judah Price then punched it in from three yards out.
Price also scored the 2-point conversion, putting Independence up 8-0 with 8:00 minutes left in the first quarter.
The next few offensive series from both sides stalled out eventually leading to Man punting the ball off, but the Patriots got through and blocked the punt causing Man to fall onto the ball in the end zone forcing a safety.
With 2:00 minutes left in the quarter, the Patriots regained possession and Trey Bowers scampered off for a 50-yard touchdown run on a designed pass play that broke down. This put the Patriots up 16-0 going into the second quarter.
Man’s offense awoke on their next drive and they marched all the way back down the field with the help of a nice passing game between Jayden Brumfield and his receiver’s Chris Isaacs and Jacob Walls, the Hillbillies put together a solid potential scoring drive but was halted due to back-to-back holding calls eventually leading them to punt it away.
With Independence back with the ball, Price lead the way again with a 15-yard touchdown run off a sweep play with five minutes remaining. The Patriots defense refused to allow Man any more ground for the rest of the game. With a minute left until halftime, Judah Price completes the hat trick for the first half after a 1-yard plunge to put the Patriots on top 30-0 at halftime.
The second half wasn’t any different.
Despite Man’s efforts, the Patriot defense just would not budge. The Hillbillies offense in the second half was plagued by multiple false starting penalties and had no choice but to continuously punt the ball away to Independence.
The Patriots would in turn and march right back down the field with ease. Judah found pay dirt three more times all from the ground in the second half putting the nail in the coffin at 52-0 to end the game.
The Independence Patriots improve their record to an undefeated 7-0 record and will travel to a neutral site to play against Nicholas County. Man now sits at six wins on the season and is facing a bye week next week, therefore they have plenty of time to regroupoff and get ready for Tug Valley on Oct. 28.
Arms is optimistic for his team and feels they will use this as motivation to finish out the rest of the season.
“We just have to recuperate from this one — it always hurts to lose even though you know the odds aren’t in your favor, but we just have to get our momentum back and I think we will,” said Arms.