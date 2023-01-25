LOGAN — The injury bug has bitten Logan’s basketball squad.
The Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring Tigers (10-3) came into Willie Akers arena on Jan. 21 to battle with against the Class AAA No. 6 Logan Wildcats (7-8) and the Tigers were able to cruise past Logan, 71-43.
Logan came into the matchup without two of their starters in Garrett Williamson and Scotty Browning. Williamson went down against the Class AAA No. 5 Scott Skyhawks the night before on Jan. 20 with an apparent knee injury and Browning suffered a concussion against the cross-county rival in the Class AA No. 3 ranked Chapmanville back on Jan. 13.
The Wildcats are now on a three-game losing streak since their overtime loss to the Tigers.
Shady Spring jumped out fast from the whistle and pulled away to a 7-0 lead as Logan was having trouble getting things going early on. The Wildcats finally got on the board when Julius Clancy was fouled on a drive to the basket, but only hit one of the two free throws.
Once the Tigers had a comfortable lead, they transitioned into a full court press that was causing havoc for the Wildcats. At times Logan could not even get past the half court mark due to the pressure from Shady Spring. Braden Chapman ended the first quarter action with a deep three ball that put the Tigers up by 10-points at 16-6 heading into the second.
The Tigers kept the fast pace rolling as Cameron Manns knocked down a shot from behind the arc to stretch their lead out to 21-9. Cole Blankenship was able to answer with one of his own, but Braden Chapman answered right back with a trey.
Logan was able to halt Shady Spring’s offensive attacks with some successful offense of their own midway through the second and got within seven points. However, due to the Tiger’s size advantage it was a tough task for the Wildcats to outrebound their opponent. Shady would stay ahead by 10 points and then Anmar Maxwell knocked down a shot from behind the arc and then get called for a technical as he had some choice words towards his defender.
After the technical free throws from Derek Browning, both teams would head into halftime with the Tigers on top at 32-21.
The third quarter action saw tempers start to flare from both sides as the teams were engaging in heated exchanges. Shady Spring would outscore the Wildcats 12-9 heading into the fourth quarter by a score of 44-30.
The Tigers would yet again keep up the pace and score off a plethora of turnovers from the Wildcats making the deficit too large for Logan to recover from. Shady Spring would go on to score 27-points against Logan’s 13 in the final quarter.
Logan now must pick up the pieces and look to get healthy before their next contest against the Class AAA no. 10 ranked Nitro Wildcats (7-5) on Friday.