LOGAN – Since taking over as head coach of the Logan High School basketball team six years ago, one thing has seemed to lack with Zach Green's Wildcats.
The presence of a go-to big man inside the paint.
Guard play has not been a problem.
From 2017-20, Logan had a dynamic player and scorer with 6-foot-4 All-State guard David Early, the school's all-time scoring leader, and now a sophomore cager at Marshall University.
Last season and again this year, Logan has its “Big Three” backcourt trio of Scotty Browning, Garrett Williamson and Aiden Slack.
The Wildcats, however, needed a big man.
This year, two big men have emerged with the additions of Jackson Tackett and Jaxon Cogar.
Tackett, a 6-3 senior forward, came over from county rival Man High School, where he helped lead the Hillbillies to last season's Class A state championship.
Cogar, a 6-4 junior center, and also a quarterback on the gridiron, transferred to Logan from Westside High School following the completion of the football season.
Eight games into the 2021-22 season, the Tackett/Cogar duo have given the Wildcats an inside presence not seen in years.
Following Friday night's 75-52 win at Scott, the Wildcats are off to an 8-0 start to the round ball campaign.
After a 57-49 win at home over previously top-ranked and defending state champion Shady Spring, the Wildcats have been ranked No. 1.
Tackett and Cogar have been instrumental in Logan's ascension.
“We have two new guys but what is good about them is that their chemistry is really good,” said Logan assistant coach Steve Browning, who was filling in for Coach Green on Friday night. “They get along well. The chemistry has been good since Day One. They are big pieces to our puzzle. We've struggled with having the inside presence in the last few years. We've had that in the past but we haven't had good scorers and strong rebounders down inside. That's been a big boost to us really. I'm proud of them.”
Tackett was having another monster game against the Skyhawks, recording a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds.
He left the game, however, with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter with an injured ankle.
Tackett was carried off the court, injured ankle barefoot, and was taken to nearby Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison.
The early prognosis was good late on Friday night and into the wee hours of Saturday morning.
“Great news! Just a bad sprain!!!” exclaimed Tackett on his Facebook page.
He had initially asked for prayers, hoping for the best.
Those prayers were answered for the Logan Wildcat faithful.
If you know Logan basketball you know one thing.
They can be demanding.
It's been 10 years since the Wildcats have played in the state tournament.
Logan's last of seven overall state championships came back in 2010 under former head coach Mark Hatcher, who also led the Cats to the 2A crown in 2005.
Coach Green's Wildcats had a successful run a year ago in the abbreviated and delayed 2021 round ball season, finishing 14-5, but were upended 56-53 on their home floor by Winfield in the Class AAA regional co-final.
Logan then received an off-season blow as 6-4 senior and All-Stater from last year Jarron Glick underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor. Glick, who averaged 15.9 points a game, will be lost for the season.
Tackett and Cogar have been there to pull up the slack.
The two have been averaging double figures this season in both scoring and rebounding.
“Hopefully, Jackson is not hurt too bad. He rolled an ankle. I'm really proud of him. He had a big, solid game,” Coach Browning said. “He can do that for us. Hopefully, he's back in a week or so and is able to play.”
Cogar, also a dual sport standout and a prolific passer as the Westside quarterback the last couple of seasons, said he and Tackett complement each other very well on the hardwood.
“It's good not having to worry all the time about rebounds when you have someone like Jackson there who can help you,” Cogar said. “I love this team. It's always fun every day. We're getting better and better and we're still undefeated. It's been fun. I've been loving it here. It's a different environment here and the fans are into it. I think I've been fitting in well.”
Cogar said he's known Tackett for a long time. He showed concern over his teammate after the Scott game as Tackett was sent to the hospital.
“Hopefully he's OK,” Cogar said. “I've been playing pickup ball together with him when he was at Man and I was at Westside. We've always known each other and he's fun to play basketball with.”
With the expected weekend snowstorm, that should allow Tackett some time to heal.
Logan is scheduled to play at Shady Spring on Tuesday night, but that game is in question, depending on the severity of the winter storm. The Cats would then play again on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Lincoln County.
“The snow might help us get Jackson back healthy again,” Coach Browning said.
Coach Green, who was feeling ill and not at the Scott game, said the duo have both been impressive.
“Jackson has been unbelievable,” Green said. “He's worked extremely hard. He has a great feel for the ball, passes the ball well and scores really well. He's a hard-working, tough-nosed kid and is going to bring us something that we haven't had in the last couple of seasons. He can really score well in the post. Since I've been coaching we really haven't had a guy that we can throw it into and count on to make the right play.
“Jaxon is a kid who is 6-5, 230 pounds. He runs really well, jumps well and passes well. There's a lot of things that he can do.”
Back in the 98-64 win at home over Scott in the season opener on Dec. 14 the Wildcat newcomers started off with a bang, combining for 50 points, with Tackett netting 27 and Cogar tossing in 23.
Off the Wildcats went.
In addition to the win over Shady Spring, Logan has also toppled Class AAAA Capital (72-64) and Winfield (62-58).
Several big games are ahead with matchups against South Charleston and Fairmont Senior to name a few.
The Wildcats, however, hope the road inevitably leads to Charleston.
“I truly believe this is a team that can get to the state tournament,” Green said. “All of the pieces are there. We have depth at the guard position and we have a ton of experience. We're going to have a lot of team speed. I really like this team.”