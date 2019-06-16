HUNTINGTON - On Tuesday, more than 100 jersey-clad kids filled the Cam Henderson Center and Gullickson Hall at Marshall University for the annual Herd Camp, which has become a summertime staple within the community.
Whether it was a Michael Jordan throwback jersey or the many kids in attendance sporting Steph Curry or Kevin Durant jerseys, those kids got to pretend they were their favorite superstar for a day as they took the court.
"Jersey Day" has become an annual tradition within the Herd Camp, which is hosted by Marshall's men's basketball team and is running Monday through Thursday this week.
"They love it, man," senior Jannson Williams said. "You see their eyes light up. It's a lot of fun."
Williams has been a part of the camp for several years now, and he said the week is a crucial part of maintaining the great bond within the community.
"Seeing them at games, it makes me happy," Williams said. "I love playing with kids, and when we get to see them here, it means a lot to us and it means a lot to them to interact with us. It's really cool. They all know our numbers and our names before camp. They know everything about us."
As game play went on, Marshall's players - who also donned their jerseys for the day - coached up the campers on the court and shouted instructions with end-to-end play on the teams, which were separated into groups of 9 to 11 kids.
Once games were done, however, the energy level did not decrease as campers ran up to the Marshall players that they look up to in an effort to get their attention.
Taevion Kinsey's break between games consisted of snapping selfies with campers and joking around while Mikel Beyers, Luke Thomas and new guard Andrew Taylor also played shooting games on empty baskets.
While it was a day of fun, action was also intense between the campers and those subsequent coaches.
After a close win, Williams and his team were loading up to walk downstairs from Gullickson Hall to the Cam Henderson Center as fellow coach Ante Sustic came over to exchange some post-game talk.
Williams' response was to point at the scoreboard and smile.
"It's a competition for the campers and the coaches, too," Williams said. "We're obviously teammates and like to mess around with each other. We're all Division I basketball players and we're all competitive, so all these guys want bragging rights out here."
The campers return on Wednesday and Thursday for the final two days of camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.