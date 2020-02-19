DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Being a long time race fan, you understand that NASCAR has total control over every little detail of race day with the one exception being the antics of Mother Nature.
The last weather update that I had on Sunday morning before leaving the motel for Daytona International Speedway was that the high was going to be around 76 with only a 20 percent chance of rain. It looked like it was going to be the perfect day to kick of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season but part of being a race fan is to expect the unexpected.
The unexpected on Sunday turned out to be the 20% chance of rain that turned into 100% when the green flag to start the race was set to wave to begin the running of the 62nd-annual Daytona 500. Something about this rain delay was different as there wasn’t the usual total disappointment that comes with a rain delay that eventually turned into the race being postponed until Monday afternoon.
If you have ever been lucky enough to attend the Daytona 500 in person then you know that it is the one stop on the Cup schedule that is an event and not just another race. It is the one race that begins getting hyped as soon as the previous season is in the books and in the days leading up to Sunday’s season opening race, the hype took a tremendous shot in the arm when it was announced that President Trump would be in attendance and give the command to start the engines.
The track began urging fans earlier in the week to arrive at the track earlier than usual because of the added security that was being put in place to assure the safety of the President. Even though the majority of fans abided by the track’s suggestion and began filling the parking lots earlier than normal, it did not prevent the longer than normal lines of fans waiting to be get through security checkpoints before entering the track. Once inside the track, fans were treated to a seldom seen sight as Air Force One made a fly over the track before circling and landing at the adjacent Daytona airport.
The President and First Lady made their way to the track where he addressed the crowd and then gave the command to the drivers to start their engines. Then the President’s black limousine known as the “Beast” led the starting field of cars in a parade lap around the track. The pre-race events that were choreographed down to the split second made for such an enjoyable race day experience that the rain did not provide the usual damper to the thousands of fans in attendance.
The race was eventually pushed to Monday because of the rain and I am sure that the majority of race fans will once again pour into the track but this time it will be just a race as the “event” that is known as the Daytona 500 took place on Sunday.
PIT NOTES: Even with the excitement of the beginning of the 2020 season, much of the conversation coming from the media outlets in Daytona was centered on the 2021 season.
The 2021 season has the makings of being the beginning of a new era for the sport as several changes are set to take place.
NASCAR will introduce the Next Gen car that is already being tested and it promises to not only make a better on track product for the fans but will also see a return to cars that look like what the manufacturers are selling at its dealerships.
That makes this year’s car somewhat of a lame duck model as teams will want to use up as much inventory as it can without spending any money that can be used to get the Next Gen car up to speed next season.
The 2021 schedule was also a hot button topic as the sanctioning agreement between NASCAR and the tracks run out at the end of this season giving the sanctioning body more lead way in making changes to next season’s schedule.