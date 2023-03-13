CHAPMANVILLE - It's almost tennis time in Chapmanville, and head coach Chris Kidd is optimistic that the boys and girls teams can do great things again this season.
Chapmanville's first match of the year will be a home scrimmage against River View on March 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Kidd believes this year is going to be much more improved for the boys coming off a 14-5 record a year ago.
He admitted that the boys squad was young last year, and this year they only have one senior on the team in David Hunter. Kidd says that the majority of the team is freshman and sophomores.
The CRHS head coach also pointed out that the boys had a lot of success in middle school and won conference championships.
On the boys side, Kidd expects sophomore Colson Vance to be the top seed.
Fellow sophomores Seth Freeman and Stephen Stowers are two players that Kidd says have worked very hard to get better, and the coach expects those two to step up a lot this year.
Kidd can't forget about Gabe Conley and Luke Saunders, both freshmen, who he says were his number one and number two in middle school and whom he expects to make an impact and add depth to the team. The head coach also praised Hunter and sophomore Chase Bumgarner.
"I think that our depth on the boys side will be a big help to us winning a lot of matches this year and hopefully be able to push them forward to maybe even qualify for the state tournament," Kidd said. "It's going to be tough because Ravenswood is strong, Winfield is strong, and Huntington St. Joe will be strong again. But I think we're right there in that mix with them. If we keep pushing forward and progressing, I think we can have a good year with the boys."
In Kidd's opinion, a really strong program has been built on the girls side.
He thinks they have a shot to be the first southern West Virginia girls squad to ever win a team state championship this season after going 18-2 last campaign.
Senior Jill Blevins and sophomore Courtney Curnutte have been the top two players, according to Kidd, and he expects them to be the teams top leaders in 2023. He says juniors Emma Bryant and Carmen Mahon will lead too.
Curnutte was the first number one-seeded player on their team to ever reach the state finals in singles in 2022. Blevins was the second-seeded player and was the first girl in CRHS history to reach a state final in singles along with Bryant in 2021.
Blevins was an All-Stater in 2021 while Curnutte was an All-Stater last year. Sophomore Emily Hughes and her partner made it to the state finals of their division last year, and they were runner-up in that position.
Freshman Natalie Chirico is someone that Kidd says will end up being one of the top players on the girls team. Madison Baker, also a freshman, is someone that Kidd believes will be a big part of the program going forward, and he thinks senior Audrey Coombs has improved her game in the offseason.
"That's what good about this girls team, I have a lot of leadership," Kidd said. "It's because of what they've accomplished. When you accomplish things like that, other people can't help but kind of fall in line because of that. There's a respect level that comes with those accomplishments."
Kidd thinks that his team's schedule this year is tough from top to bottom.
Chapmanville's head man acknowledged the great teams they will be playing such as Ravenswood, Winfield, Point Pleasant, Logan, Huntington St. Joe, Scott, and Sherman.
However, the Tigers' third match of the season at Charleston Catholic on March 23 is one that Kidd thinks will give his team an idea of where they might be able to get to this season considering that they are facing a perennially great team like the Irish early on. The CCHS girls squad won the state title last year while the boys were state runners-up.
Kidd said the bar is set high for his girls team considering they have won back-to-back regional championships and are defending conference champions while claiming state runners-up last year.
He said he would love to try to be able to get Tigers' boys team to the state tournament, and he thinks this group will get back there and that they're hungry to do it.
But Kidd doesn't want winning to come at the cost of his players' personal development.
"I told them from day one, I said, we're not putting a state championship as the only goal this year," Kidd said. "Yeah, we'd love to be able to get there and have a chance to do that, but I'm not going to say that if we end up runner-up again or get to the state tournament and fall short of the finals, I'm not going to look back and say that was a bad year or anything because you see the progress of what they do day in and day out and you see how hard they work at it, and that, to me, is the accomplishment."
Kidd sees that as a successful season for his squad because they're learning how to push themselves at things they love.
"If they are willing to do that now, they're going to be willing to do that whenever they get out of high school," Kidd added. "That's what I want to see, them be successful in college, be successful as adults, that's the ultimate goal in all of this."
Kidd is entering his 14th season as the Tigers head coach, and he said that Chapmanville hasn't been known for tennis. In his time at the helm, he says they've been trying to change that.
"It's really helped us that we had a lot of buy-in from the kids, buy-in from the parents, the community, and it's really turned things around," Kidd said. "A lot of people know that we have a good tennis program here in the area, and I think a lot of people are starting to notice that around the state, too. We just don't want to have a good program for a couple of years. We want to be a consistently good, great program just like all those schools that I mentioned."